Onlooker sparks outrage after capturing image of out-of-place yacht anchored near historic landmark: 'You can't park there'

Megayachts may look like fun, but they are examples of overconsumption by the uber-wealthy.

One person stirred up discussion on Reddit after posting a photo of one of these ships in an unlikely location.

The image was shared with the r/London community on Reddit and shows a massive yacht in the River Thames with the iconic Tower Bridge in the background. The ship seems very out of place.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It does appear that large boats are permitted on the Thames, though it is unclear what the maximum size limits are.

Megayachts like this one are incredibly wasteful, though. Super Yacht Content cited Yachting Pages when noting that, "The longest superyacht in the world, 180m M/Y Azzam, holds 1,000,000 litres of fuel. To put it into perspective, that is the equivalent of filling a regular hatchback car 23,800 times. Or, six Boeing 747 commercial airliners."

The publication also noted that a 70-meter yacht traveling 100 nautical miles would require around $8,000 worth of fuel.

While the yacht featured in this Reddit post is far from the largest, it is still likely guzzling tons of gas and transporting only a few people.

This wastefulness is emblematic of the super-rich, who are disproportionately contributing to the warming of the planet. Anti-poverty charity Oxfam said, "The carbon emissions of the richest 1% of people are enough to cause 1.3 million excess deaths due to heat."

Unsurprisingly, this post caused quite the discussion on Reddit.

"You can't park there, mate," joked one person.

Someone else was stunned at the vessel's size. "You could put two Heathrow [Airports] on the bow of that thing," they said. Another commenter explained that this was an all-too-common experience. "My mum used to live a few hundred yards from that embankment. It was always owners of sports teams that moored there."

