Mazda spotted testing all-new vehicle set for release in US: 'More decisive action'

Mazda is planning to release a new mid-size crossover EV in 2028.

The Japanese automaker Mazda has been spotted testing a prototype of its first fully electric vehicle for the U.S., according to AutoBlog.

There are plans to manufacture the new EV in 2027 and release it to U.S. buyers in 2028. Though no details have officially been announced, the prototype that was being tested resembled Mazda's CX-70, which is a family-size SUV.

Before 2030, the company will put around $10 billion into electrifying its vehicles, showing that a move to greener cars is a significant part of Mazda's strategy.

This shift toward EVs is a trend occurring throughout the automobile industry. The BBC found that in September 2025, more than half of all new cars purchased were electric or hybrid.

Though buying a new car is always going to be an expensive venture, opting for an EV could see you save up to $2,200 a year. Without having to shell out for gas or oil changes and routine maintenance generally being less frequent, your wallet could end up thanking you for making the switch to electric.

As well as that, an EV causes less noise pollution than a traditional internal combustion engine and doesn't create tailpipe pollution, which can help make your neighborhood a cleaner and safer place to live.

The concerns around the environmental impact of mining the lithium batteries that power electric vehicles are valid. However, though we do need to dig up around 30 million tons of minerals each year to be part of the transition to greener vehicles, we are currently digging around 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels annually. The lithium used for EVs and other electric devices can be recycled, unlike gas and diesel.

While EVs are not the perfect solution to living in a pollution-free environment, they are a way that people can have a tangible impact on their own sustainability.

If you want to make an even more significant positive change to the planet, you could consider installing solar panels to save even more on your electric vehicle. Charging an EV at home is a lot cheaper than using public chargers.

Though Mazda has been somewhat slower to move toward electrifying its vehicles than other automakers, AutoBlog stated that "tightening U.S. emissions regulations and rising customer demand for electric crossovers have pushed Mazda into more decisive action."

