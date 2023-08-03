Mazda is making a major EV announcement — here’s what the news means for the future of affordable cars

Up until now, Mazda has not been an industry leader in EV development.

In a new potential partnership with Panasonic, Mazda will continue making solid steps in its electrification process by utilizing more electric batteries in its electric vehicles. In a press release, Mazda stated that the two companies entered discussions for a medium- to long-term partnership based on increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Panasonic and Mazda previously collaborated on the Demio EV, which launched in 2012, according to a press release. That vehicle had a range of about 124 miles, and it took 40 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent, according to Inside EVs.

Mazda isn’t an industry leader in EV development, as Inside EVs has detailed, offering only one electric vehicle in the United States. The company’s potential investment in Panasonic’s electric capabilities is a step forward in the electrification process. As the release said, the two companies have recognized they must “meet demand for battery EVs and automotive batteries in a rapidly expanding market.”

Driving electric vehicles is one of the easiest ways we can curb our emissions in our everyday lives. The average gas-guzzling car emits more than 100,000 pounds of carbon emissions per year, according to the EPA. Electric cars have a far smaller average impact on the planet and also help their owners save money on gas.

“As the automotive industry rapidly advances electrification and is leading in this technology, collaboration with Mazda will be a major step toward the achievement of our mission of realizing a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized,” Kazuo Tadanobu, the president and CEO of Panasonic, said in the press release.

“As part of our electrification initiatives, Mazda is working with its partners in three phases to flexibly respond to changes in regulatory trends, consumer needs, and other areas,” Masahiro Moro, the director and senior managing executive officer at Mazda, said in the press release. “We are delighted to collaborate with Panasonic Energy, which has been a pioneer in automotive lithium-ion batteries, developing high-quality products. We will keep contributing to curbing global warming through various initiatives including our electrification strategy.”

