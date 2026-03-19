Professional race car driver faces criticism after private jet spotted at airport: 'It just seems so excessive'

"Hire a plane for all the drivers who are going from the same place."

Netflix's "Drive to Survive" made Max Verstappen a household name for a wider audience than ever. Now, the Dutch driver sends social media buzzing with reactions about his non-driving transportation choices.

A user on the r/Formula1 subreddit shared a photo of Verstappen's private jet at a location that amused some commenters.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Spotted Max Verstappen's private jet while flying into Luton Airport yesterday, ahead of the British GP," they recounted alongside a photo of a jet with Verstappen's signature logo.

"Welcome to Luton," a user joked, referring to a famous prank that fooled travelers. Many other commenters joked about the undesirability of flying into Luton.

"Poor guy, both you and Max," one wrote. "Imagine having to go to Luton."

Another topic of discussion was the use of private jets in general. A user openly wondered why Verstappen has escaped some of the criticism that fellow driver and rival Lewis Hamilton has gotten for flying private.

A Redditor did note that there was more to that story.

"To be fair, Lewis was criticized for it because of his otherwise pro environment activism, which therefore seemed hypocritical of him," they wrote. They added that they appreciated that Hamilton did drive awareness to the issue, even if he wasn't able to live up to his end of the bargain.

Probably wisely, Verstappen has kept quiet on environmental causes, considering he also flaunts a megayacht. In the past, some Redditors have defended his jet use, claiming that he often doesn't fly solo to races and hosts other teams and staff.

Still, the whole system bothered one Redditor, who wondered why there couldn't be a better way to get all the drivers to the races. They questioned the need for drivers to have their own jets.

"It just seems so excessive," they wrote. "Hire a plane for all the drivers who are going from the same place surely."

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