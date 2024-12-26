State lawmakers pass bill that could change the way millions of Americans heat and cool their homes: 'The gas system is not here forever'

"We're eliminating a lot of the friction that prevents projects from being built."

Massachusetts lawmakers just approved a bill that will make it easier and quicker to build renewable energy projects across the state, while putting new limits on natural gas growth, reported Canary Media.

The new law creates a one-stop approval process for clean energy projects through the Energy Facilities Siting Board, removing red tape that often slows construction. It also sets time limits on legal challenges to renewable projects, capping them at 15 months to prevent lengthy delays.

For Massachusetts residents, this means more affordable heating and cooling options are coming. Gas companies can now offer geothermal energy networks that connect water-filled pipes in streets to heat pumps in buildings. Eversource Gas has already shown this works, bringing its first project online in Framingham last June to serve 36 buildings.

The changes will help Massachusetts reach its goals of getting halfway to zero pollution by 2030 and eliminating it completely by 2050. Any new gas pipeline proposals must now prove they align with these targets and won't create costly infrastructure that becomes obsolete.

The law brings other practical benefits too. Electric car charging will become more convenient, with new rules making it easier to install chargers at condos. Plus, utility rates can be adjusted based on income to keep bills affordable.

"We're eliminating a lot of the friction that prevents projects from being built," said Caitlin Peale Sloan, vice president of the Massachusetts chapter at Conservation Law Foundation.

"The gas system is not here forever. We are moving off of it," said Mark Dyen from Gas Transition Allies. "It doesn't stop gas company expansion, but it certainly puts an entirely new lens on it."

Kyle Murray, director at the Acadia Center, added: "I think this DPU takes that mission seriously. And so I'm confident they will take these updated provisions seriously."

