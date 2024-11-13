Federal judges block construction of new major energy project over concerns of 'irreparable harm' — here's what you should know

In a significant win for the planet, federal judges have blocked construction of a natural gas pipeline project in Tennessee, citing concerns over "irreparable harm."

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, which is operated by Kinder Morgan, filed an application for the proposed Cumberland Project in 2022. The project includes the construction of a 32-mile gas pipeline that would provide additional natural gas to utility provider Tennessee Valley Authority, per a project overview by Kinder Morgan.

According to Bloomberg Law, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals paused the necessary state and federal permits that would allow construction to begin.

Environmental organizations Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club requested a stay, arguing that the pipeline project would cause significant, permanent harm to streams and wetlands in nearby counties, as The Tennessean explained.

However, the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company said the pipeline is necessary to transition the power supplier's Cumberland City energy plant to "cleaner" natural gas from polluting coal. But the environmental groups claim that it would still produce serious pollution — about 2.5 million metric tons (roughly 2.8 million tons) per year, according to Bloomberg.

Natural gas is often referred to as a "bridge fuel" by the oil industry, which claims that it's cleaner than coal and oil and can provide backup power as the world transitions to renewable energy. However, some studies have found that natural gas could be even worse than coal and oil because of significant methane leaks throughout production and shipping.

Because of these concerns, two of the three federal judges on the panel ruled in favor of putting a hold on water quality certifications and construction permits.

"The stay of these two permits, which postpones construction that was set to begin this week, vindicates the deep concerns of the Cumberland community about the safety of their local ecosystems," Emily Sherwood, Sierra Club senior campaign organizer, said in a statement. "This pause is a crucial opportunity to rethink the risks of fossil fuel development and prioritize the health and environment of Cumberland and our region."

"The Cumberland Pipeline poses a major, unnecessary risk to important aquatic habitat in Tennessee, as well as the health and safety of our communities," Appalachian Voices director of public power campaigns Bri Knisley added. "We are glad to see that pipeline construction will be halted — the Clean Water Act permits that have been obtained by TGP need a much closer look."

