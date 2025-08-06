Utility companies are giving cheaper energy rates to homeowners who make this appliance upgrade: 'This will change the numbers'

"Then the question will be: What do we do for an encore?"

Next winter, Massachusetts residents could feel a little warmer — while saving money — thanks to a game-changing move by the state's electric utilities.

According to Canary Media, the utility companies Unitil, National Grid, and Eversource — which collectively serve approximately 86% of homes in the state — are introducing a new seasonal electricity rate designed specifically for households using heat pumps. The plan, recently approved by state utility regulators for two of the three companies, will reduce winter energy costs for those with efficient heating systems. The third company expects to follow soon.

What does this mean? Lower bills when families need heat the most — and a big win for widespread heat pump adoption.

"The end result, all over Massachusetts, is that this will change the numbers," said Larry Chretien, executive director of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance, per Canary Media. "It will encourage heat pump adoption."

Currently, nearly 80% of homes in Massachusetts rely on dirty fuels for heating. But the state has committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 — and that means installing 500,000 heat pumps by 2030.

Heating your home accounts for a major share of your energy use — often 40%-60% of your total bill. Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the most effective ways to cut those costs while helping the environment.

Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, outperforming traditional systems in year-round energy efficiency, and offer long-term savings as well as rebates and federal tax incentives.

Still, choosing the right system can be confusing. That's why companies such as Mitsubishi offer tools to connect you with trained professionals who can help you install an efficient, reliable setup at the right size for your home.

With the Big Beautiful Bill poised to roll back many Inflation Reduction Act tax credits after this year, acting now could save you thousands. Some of the incentives for heat pumps still exist — but time may be limited.

As more households make the switch and programs like this catch on, "then the question will be: What do we do for an encore?" said Chretien.

This new utility program is a strong example of how major companies can help people make more eco-friendly upgrades. You can support brands making this kind of impact in your own life, too. Ready to explore your own upgrade? Mitsubishi can help you take the first step.

