Maryland homeowners to pay extra $1.6 billion on their electric bills to subsidize AI data centers

"What happened to these companies bringing their own energy?"

Maryland homeowners are projected to pay an additional $1.6 billion in electric bills over the next decade for grid upgrades linked to rapidly growing data center demand.

According to the state's Office of People's Counsel, the current cost structure used by PJM Interconnection — the largest grid operator in the United States — is leaving everyday customers to subsidize transmission projects largely driven by massive power needs outside the state.

What's happening?

Bloomberg reported that Maryland's Office of People's Counsel has filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, arguing that PJM is assigning transmission costs unfairly.

According to the complaint, Maryland residents are being charged for infrastructure projects even though the main driver is data center growth beyond the state's borders. The agency said residential customers in Maryland could end up covering about $2 billion in capital costs, adding roughly $1.6 billion to household electric bills over 10 years.

As Bloomberg reported, the complaint asks FERC to move those transmission expenses to the areas hosting the data center load — or, alternatively, bill the large data center customers themselves.

"Without FERC action, Maryland customers face paying billions for transmission infrastructure that PJM is advancing to benefit data centers," People's Counsel David Lapp said, according to Bloomberg. He added that Maryland customers "have neither caused the need" for those projects "nor will they meaningfully benefit from them."

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"Homeowners paying the electricity bill for the AI boom they were never asked about. That's a tax with a different name," one X user commented on a post to the social platform.

"What happened to these companies bringing their own energy?" another asked.

Why is this important?

The fight comes as PJM faces growing pressure over rising electricity costs and delays in bringing new power supplies online. PJM serves about 67 million people across 13 states, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, electricity rates in Maryland have risen by more than 50% over the past five years, according to a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce report.

If Maryland's complaint is accurate, the problem is bigger than one state's utility bills. It points to a growing national challenge: Who should pay for the huge energy demands of artificial intelligence and data center expansion?

AI can bring real benefits. However, the boom in AI infrastructure has major downsides, and they have become one of the most unifying issues nationwide. Community pushback has led to the cancellation of multiple data center projects and billions in losses.

Data centers can consume vast amounts of electricity and water, strain local grids, and increase customer bills. As AI grows, its relationship with the energy system is becoming harder to ignore.

That matters for the environment too. When electricity demand surges faster than clean energy can be added, utilities may lean more heavily on polluting power plants or delay retiring them.

There is also a fairness issue. Residential customers generally have little control over large-scale transmission planning, yet they can still end up paying for it through monthly bills.

If grid costs tied to huge industrial users are spread broadly across households, families may feel the squeeze even when they are trying to conserve energy and lower their own usage. It could also affect small businesses.

And this is not just a Maryland story. Residents nationwide are seeing rising bills due to data center usage, and they all agree that they should not be left to foot the bill.

What's being done to help residents?

For now, the biggest step is Maryland's complaint to the FERC. The state is pushing federal regulators to change how transmission costs are assigned so that the customers driving the new demand — especially large data centers — bear more of the burden.

For residents, one of the most meaningful actions is to stay engaged with state utility proceedings and consumer advocacy groups, since these decisions often happen far from public view but directly affect monthly bills.

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