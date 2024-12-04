Marriott announces game-changing program that could revolutionize the future of business travel: 'There is nothing like connecting in person'

"We are giving our meeting and event customers options to better understand the impacts of their meetings."

Global hotel chain Marriott has taken a step toward sustainability through the implementation of its new "Connect Responsibly" plan, reported Hospitality Net. This allows meeting planners to better understand their environmental impacts when using Marriott facilities.

The new Connect Responsibly plan captures details of meetings and events held at a Marriott, such as their carbon footprint, water usage, and implemented sustainability practices based on the Marriott location, wrote Hospitality Net.

By providing customers with transparent data, customers will not only be able to have a better understanding of their environmental impact, but they will also have a chance to purchase carbon credits to offset the impact, per Hospitality Net.

This new initiative is a great example of large corporations taking action on their impacts on the environment. The World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, which Marriott is a member of, highlights the importance of working together to better the planet.

"Travel and tourism plays a vital role in the global economy, accounting for up to 70% of GDP in some countries. However, it also generates significant costs, including emissions, biodiversity loss, inequality, and informal employment," their website states.

Marriott's new Connect Responsibly plan benefits humans by keeping us educated on how we impact the world. Having more knowledge on the environmental impact of our work and lifestyle is important in creating a collective understanding of how to reduce these impacts.

Marriott is a leader in sustainability in the hospitality industry, having implemented numerous initiatives aimed at reducing food waste, reducing water usage, and installing EV charging stations to ensure customers who drive electric can power their vehicles.

Chief Global Officer Erika Alexander of Marriott stated, "There is nothing like connecting in person, and doing so responsibly makes it that much better. With the Connect Responsibly program, we are giving our meeting and event customers options to better understand the impacts of their meetings," as per Hospitality Net.

