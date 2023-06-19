Over 13,000 hotels are adding an incredible new feature for their guests: ‘[We] can’t wait for what’s next’

The project is starting with Marriott and Hilton hotels in Ohio, Florida, and Illinois.

The team at LNG Energy wants hotel guests around the country to have a full charge in the morning — and in this case, that means a lot more than getting a good night’s sleep.

The company, which specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charging tech, is working to put charge stations at more than 13,000 hotels around the country in the next half-decade, according to Electrek.

It’s part of the Boston-based company’s plan to offer EV power-up options for up to 15% of the U.S. hospitality market. The project starts with Marriott and Hilton hotels in Ohio, Florida, and Illinois, Electrek reports.

The company boasts a fairly quick charge time. On its website, the JuicePump charging station is said to provide an 80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

The JuicePump is designed for car dealerships that need to charge EVs quickly. The charger is part of a family of options LNG has to support the EV infrastructure.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“We support [LNG’s] mission to provide affordable EV grid access to more people than ever before,” Michael Fraunces, president of MD7, told Electrek. MD7 is a digital infrastructure consultancy firm from Allen, Texas, that is working with LNG on the project.

Expanded charging options are important as EV demand rises.

Earlier this year, The White House released a fact sheet on the nation’s EV charging network. It showed that there are more than 3 million EVs on the road and over 130,000 public charging stations nationwide.

President Joe Biden’s plan, if realized, will greatly expand the system. The goal is 500,000 EV chargers at key points along the country’s highways. By 2030, the president wants EVs to account for half of new car sales.

And, there’s legislation energizing the cleaner-energy ambitions. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is sending $7.5 billion to charging efforts. Billions more are allocated to cleaner tech programs. LNG plans to be a part of the electric action as it grows its hotel program.

“[We] can’t wait for what’s next,” Fraunces told Electrek.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.