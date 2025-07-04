Manufacturer releases innovative product that solves major issue with popular grocery item: 'Great to see'

"Innovations like this really have the potential to make a difference."

Marks & Spencer has introduced paper fiber ready meal trays for its Fiery Chicken Tikka Masala that work in ovens and microwaves, reported Packaging Insights.

The new trays are a step forward in sustainable packaging. The trays use FSC-certified paper fiber and can be recycled at home as regular paper without removing any plastic lining.

M&S developed this solution with partners 2 Sisters Food Group and Graphic Packaging International. The move addresses a challenge in ready-meal packaging, where most companies rely on plastic because of high heat cooking demands.

This packaging innovation helps tackle planet-overheating gas pollution since plastics are made from dirty energy sources. When companies reduce plastic use, they reduce the extraction and processing that create harmful pollution.

For consumers, this means avoiding microplastics that can enter your food from traditional plastic containers. Plus, cutting dirty energy pollution helps protect your community from climate-driven extreme weather events like floods and heat waves.

The switch makes daily life easier, too. You can cook your meal however you prefer without worrying about transferring it to a different container first.

M&S is rolling this out as a trial to gather customer feedback and test real-world performance. The company had already removed 500 million plastic units by March as part of its Plan A sustainability program.

"It's great to see M&S launching the first to market paper fiber tray for a freshly prepped meal," said Ben Fogle, Plan A ambassador at M&S Food. "Not only can it be put in both the oven and microwave, it can also be easily recycled in paper recycling at home. Innovations like this really have the potential to make a difference and reduce plastic use."

"We know customers care about reducing the amount of plastic packaging, and we're determined to help them by finding new materials and processes to make sure our packaging is as easy to recycle as possible," noted Andrew Clappen, technical director at M&S Food.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.