Photo of Mark Zuckerberg's gigantic yacht sparks outrage: 'Somebody sink it'

"Not many in the world with the money to buy a ship like this."

If you live in California, it's easy to take a trip down to Baja to enjoy fewer crowds and warmer water. It's even easier if you're Mark Zuckerberg and you own a superyacht.

One Redditor posted a photo of Zuckerberg's yacht in a secluded area in the Gulf of California. They said that the helicopter was getting a lot of use while it was anchored there. Someone else noted that there's usually a second yacht nearby, which is used to haul around toys.

They wrote, "I wouldn't be surprised if there was a dingy somewhere in there. Definitely jetskis and what not. He's got a wake surfing boat somewhere too."

While yachts look like a lot of fun, Oxfam has reported that policymakers could do a lot more to regulate their high amounts of pollution. It argued that taxing both superyachts and private jets would provide needed income for governments, at the very least.

Superyacht critics also say the money spent to keep and maintain a superyacht could also be better invested elsewhere. CNN has reported that these boats cost at least 10% of their purchase price every year in maintenance fees alone. When you spend $300 million on a yacht like Zuckerberg did (or $100 million on a support boat like Jeff Bezos did), the ongoing maintenance costs alone could do quite a bit if they were instead invested in helping the planet and its people to live better.

While you can't undo the damage these massive boats cause, you can choose low-impact travel for yourself and your loved ones. You can also support politicians who want to tax these purchases, and then support movements to reinvest those tax dollars into the planet we call home.

Some Redditors were unhappy about the yacht.

"Somebody sink it," someone said.

Others were a little more diplomatic. "Not many in the world with the money to buy a ship like this," someone reflected.

