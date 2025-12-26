Mark Zuckerberg sparks backlash after latest lavish behavior comes to light: 'You are too rich'

Mark Zuckerberg is collecting a fleet of large luxury megayachts. As detailed in a recent report by Supercar Blondie, Zuckerberg sold his old support vessel, Wingman — now renamed Calm or Kalm — and replaced it with a larger shadow boat, whose function is to be a mobile support, running alongside a mothership.

Superyachts are luxury boats measuring over 24 meters (78 feet) and reaching about 80 meters (262 feet) in length, according to YachtBuyer. Luxury boating vessels measuring beyond 80 meters are generally considered megayachts — which Zuckerberg now has two of.

Zuckerberg's fleet consists of his main megayacht, Launchpad, which measures 118 meters (387 feet), and a support vessel, U-81, measuring 80 meters (262 feet), which replaced his old support vessel, Wingman. Wingman measured 67 meters or 220 feet — about 40 feet shy of his new support vessel.

Reports confirm that, earlier this fall, following the purchase of his new shadow boat, U-81 — renamed Wingman, for a total of about $100 million — Zuckerberg sold the former Wingman to Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, who rechristened the boat Calm or Kalm.

Essentially, Zuckerberg replaced one support vessel with a larger one to accompany his main yacht, the Launchpad. However, both support vessels were still large enough to be considered megayachts, which somewhat undermines the purpose and mobility of a support vessel.

A casual outing on a megayacht like the Launchpad contributes a significant amount of carbon pollution that leads to rising global temperatures and increased extreme weather events. Having a support vessel also the size of a megayacht amplifies the activity's environmental damage, prompting the average individual to question whether their sustainability efforts, such as using less plastic or walking instead of driving, matter.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Although it may seem like the actions of the wealthy cancel out the strides taken to improve the state of the planet, every step taken has a measurable impact on improving the quality of life for all.

A new study found that electric vehicles not only improve air quality from zero tailpipe pollution, but they also reduce the amount of brake dust generated due to regenerative braking.

Improving air quality benefits human respiratory health and can protect against the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

According to a Reddit post shared in a yacht enthusiast subreddit, prior to selling his old support vessel, Zuckerberg took his main megayacht out with both of his support vessels trailing behind it. That is a trio of megayachts sailing on a single outing.

"You know you are too rich when you have a fleet," one commenter wrote under the Reddit post.

"Sweet Jesus. He bought a second support craft? When is the revolution?" another user commented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.