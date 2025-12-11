Mark Zuckerberg faces backlash after details of recent purchase come to light: 'Let them eat cake'

Social media is not letting Mark Zuckerberg off the hook anytime soon for his hypocrisy on climate issues.

NDTV detailed the fresh criticism for Zuckerberg and his 387-foot superyacht Launchpad's severe environmental impact after a viral post on the social platform X.

Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken critic of "man-made climate change", shows off his new $300 million, 287-foot mega yacht, powered by four gigantic diesel engines.



Another reminder that Net Zero is only for the peasants. pic.twitter.com/dwbt6dd2Vl — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) December 7, 2025

The X user shared a video of the massive yacht in action and accused the Meta CEO of flouting behavior at odds with his past stances on human-made climate change. These allegations refer to Zuckerberg's criticism of Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change, as Mashable detailed.

Launchpad, built by Feadship, cost $300 million and is powered by four diesel engines capable of reaching 24 knots, per Yachtworld. Its luxurious features include en suite bedrooms, a beach club, and a convertible indoor pool.

The boat and its support ships frequently go viral, leading to repeated bouts of backlash on social media. That's probably because the vessel is especially busy. In a nine-month span starting in late 2024, it reportedly burned half a million gallons of diesel fuel before entering repairs.

In this case, users have called out what they view as double standards among the ultra-wealthy, like Zuckerberg. "Net zero for thee, but not for me" was a popular rallying cry in the replies to the viral post, with commenters citing excesses such as Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding.





The focus is apt as both superyachts and the billionaires who employ them have a disproportionately large environmental footprint. An Oxfam report indicated that the average person would take 860 years to create the same amount of pollution as the average one of these megayachts.

Of course, it'd be great if public shaming could hold billionaires accountable for their past comments. As it stands, commenters on social media were resigned to the fact that the situation was simply the way of the world when it came to the separate set of rules for the ultrarich.

"Let them eat cake," an X user wrote, referencing a turn of phrase from the 18th century misattributed to French queen Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution.

A commenter contrasted the excesses of the yacht with Zuckerberg's ruthless business practices: "As he's laying off hundreds of employees — enjoy yourself!"

