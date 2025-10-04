Harmful trend on display at Jeff Bezos' wedding sparks fierce debate: 'The lazy thing to do'

A fiery debate has taken off online after a Reddit post spotlighted a growing movement in Europe calling for a total ban on private jets, the ultra-luxury air travel method that many now see as a climate-destroying symbol of excess.

The post was inspired by a recent article titled "A Europe Without Private Jets," published after 250-plus private planes landed in Venice for Jeff Bezos' wedding, in the middle of a brutal European heatwave.

The timing couldn't have been worse.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"Private jets emit about 5 to 20 times more CO2 per passenger than commercial airliners," the article explained, pointing out how regular Europeans are urged to fly less, while billionaires jet-set to luxury events with no shame.

"Don't ban them, just force them to fuel their flights with e-SAF … The ultra-rich are price-insensitive … Banning private jets is the lazy thing to do."

This commenter argued that using synthetic sustainable fuels could actually push innovation faster, and make commercial green flights possible down the line. Instead of banning jets, they said, make the wealthy pay for the tech we all need.

But many are tired of loopholes for the risk. "Europeans are being asked to give up low-cost flights," the article noted, "while billionaires fly around to their luxury vacation homes." It feels unfair, because it is.

As frustration with climate inaction grows, this debate shows people want more than finger-pointing. They want smart, fair solutions that protect our planet and hold everyone, especially the most resourced, accountable.

Commenters also tossed around different ideas for cleaner fuels. One user suggested hydrogen could work, if it's made with truly green energy.

"It's environmentally friendly if you're using surplus solar, wind, and nuclear energy to create the hydrogen gas," they wrote. "You could store hydrogen and burn it conventionally to feed back into your electrical grid." Still they admitted: "I agree that most of what is produced now isn't really green."

Another commenter took a different angle: "I would prefer an aviation-specific tax. Don't force the solution, just tax the externalities of the fundamental problem (CO2). That way other potential solutions open up … nothing wrong with private jets other than the emissions."

