Officials give green light to revolutionary underwater project that could transform the energy sector: 'This is a major step forward'

Victoria's government recently made a pivotal move for the environment by green-lighting Marinus Link, a subsea and underground electricity and data interconnector, Energy Source & Distribution reported.

The project will connect the Latrobe Valley in Victoria and North West Tasmania.

"This is a major step forward for the project and a testament to the dedication of our Environment & Sustainability team and our expert advisors at TetraTech Coffey," said project director Mike Carter, according to ES&D.

Sonya Kilkenny, Victoria's minister for planning, gave a positive assessment of Marinus Link under the Environment Effects Act 1978.

According to the minister, the project could proceed with "acceptable environmental effects," provided it adheres to key environmental protections.

This decision moves the project closer to federal approval and could bring the project closer to supporting Australia's transition to more affordable and reliable energy.

Once complete, Marinus Link will deliver 1,500 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to supply power to 1.5 million Australian homes. That's approximately triple the capacity of the existing Tasmania–Victoria interconnector, Basslink.

It will enable electricity to flow in both directions, allowing Tasmania to import low-cost energy from Victoria and export green hydropower back when demand spikes, helping prevent outages.

The interconnector points to a smarter, cleaner future for Australia's energy infrastructure. Not only will it boost access to less expensive power, but it will also improve grid stability, unlock new investments in less expensive energy sources, and reduce pollution.

Projects like this echo global efforts to modernize infrastructure and energy systems, from solar panels installed over irrigation canals in California to plans for nationwide electric vehicle charging expansion.

