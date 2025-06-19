Coca-Cola gives choir group an upgrade with new uniforms made from unexpected material: 'Staying true to our values'

"Our new uniforms will enhance our image."

In a charming story of "tradition meets innovation," a beloved British choir is getting a sustainability glow-up with help from recycled Coca-Cola bottles.

The Malvern Male Voice Choir, based in Worcestershire, England, is replacing its worn-out uniforms with eco-friendly jackets made entirely from recycled plastic — specifically Coca-Cola bottles.

According to the Worcester News, the effort is gaining traction thanks to a grant from the Malvern Town Council, and the group is now working to raise an additional £1,500 ($2,015) to complete the wardrobe makeover.

"Our new uniforms will enhance our image while staying true to our values of sustainability and community connection," said a choir spokesperson.

By choosing clothing made from recycled plastic waste, the choir is supporting a growing market for recycled materials.

This move not only shows communities how even legacy institutions can evolve to reflect modern values, but it's great news for the environment as well.

For brands like Coca-Cola — one of the world's biggest plastic polluters — seeing their waste given new life shows the potential of recycling, especially when consumers are encouraged to think twice before tossing that bottle.

Coca-Cola has a long way to go to undo its environmental footprint. In fact, the company was recently called out by Greenpeace Africa for being the world's worst plastic polluter for six straight years.

"If Coca-Cola is really serious about solving the plastic and climate crisis, it needs to stop its greenwashing, cap its plastic production, and invest in refill and reuse," said Hellen Kahaso Dena, the project lead for the group's Pan-African Plastics Project.

However, initiatives like this recycling move by the Malvern Male Voice Choir echo similar efforts, such as Coca-Cola distributors replacing plastic six-pack rings with fiber-based packaging, which help keep public spaces cleaner and oceans safer for wildlife.

Plus, less plastic waste means fewer microplastics leaching into our environment, water sources, and bodies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.