Officials push forward on controversial ban on popular consumer product: 'It's not a matter of if, but when'

"The question now is the method, timing, and approach."

Malaysia is gearing up to follow the example of its neighbors by imposing a ban on a popular yet harmful product.

Channel News Asia reported that the country's health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, said it is pushing through legislation that will completely ban the use and sale of vapes. Ahmad said the first step in the process will be to prohibit open-system vapes that can be refilled, with a total ban on all vape products the eventual goal.

The outlet quoted Ahmad as saying: "As I have always said, it is not a matter of 'if,' but 'when.' I am responsible for fulfilling this directive, and the question now is the method, timing, and approach."

Several of Malaysia's neighbors have already enacted their own vape bans. They've been banned in Singapore since 2018, and the government recently advanced even tougher enforcement measures. Thailand and Vietnam have also outlawed vaping, with heavy fines and jail time awaiting any violators.

For some, the proposed measures are a cause for concern. Malaysia has around 1.4 million users and a vape industry worth over $1.1 billion annually. According to The Straits Times, some retailers are perplexed by the move to curtail vaping, pointing to equally harmful products that remain perfectly legal, like cigarettes and alcohol.

Still, there's no doubt that vaping involves serious health and environmental consequences.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Disposable vapes are one of the most significant contributors to the growing problem of toxic e-waste that is clogging landfills. In 2023, Americans discarded the equivalent of 5.7 vapes every second.

Research conducted by the UN indicates that around 60-90% of all e-waste is illegally dumped. Fortunately, a better way to deal with most unwanted electronics exists: cashing in on old devices.

Malaysia's proposed action against vapes follows its recent clampdown on plastic imports as the country seeks to eliminate plastic pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



