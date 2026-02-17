Government issues 'absolute prohibition' on concerning imports into country: 'A serious threat to ... people's health and national security'

"If rich countries want cheap upgrades, they can keep their trash too."

The Malaysian government has banned the importation of electronic waste, effective immediately.

This bold move reflects the country's commitment to no longer being a dumping ground for discarded electronics from around the world.

As Mongabay shared, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission issued a statement that e-waste has been reclassified to an "absolute prohibition" category. The Department of Environment can no longer approve exemptions for importing certain types of e-waste, as it previously did.

"Malaysia is not a dumping ground for the world's waste," the Home Ministry wrote in a social media post. "E-waste is not just garbage but a serious threat to the environment, people's health, and national security."

Malaysia has previously dealt with large amounts of e-waste being shipped in from other countries.

Many e-waste items are illegal and hazardous to the environment and to people's health. Discarded electronics often contain toxic heavy metals, such as cadmium and mercury, that leach into soil and waterways.

Southeast Asia has been a frequent dumping ground for the United States' e-waste in particular. China banned most foreign waste imports in 2018, and Indonesia has also been pushing back against receiving shipments of e-waste from other countries.

E-waste is a serious global issue, but no country should bear the burden of others' poor recycling practices and excessive electronics use.

Fortunately, the batteries of some used electronics can be repurposed, while many types of e-waste can be recycled with minimal effort.

Sustainability-focused companies have even made it easy to make money from your old electronics.

High-pollution nations such as the United States are now finding fewer options for dumping electronics because of international e-waste bans. These laws force governments to reconsider the environmental and health impacts of their e-waste and find better solutions for people and the planet.

"Good," one Reddit user commented on a post about the prohibition. "If rich countries want cheap upgrades, they can keep their trash too."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.