Solar industry faces massive roadblocks in Maine: 'It has now come to an end'

"What we saw was a very swift rise."

Maine's community solar boom once made the state a national leader. However, after a major policy shift, developers have said that rapid growth has stalled, and the future of similar projects looks far less certain.

Community solar allows multiple customers to subscribe to a larger solar array instead of installing panels on their own homes. In Maine, the model expanded quickly after the state broadened support for it in 2019.

For many households, community solar has been one of the few ways to lower electricity costs and support cleaner energy without needing a suitable roof or dealing with expensive upfront costs. That makes it especially important for renters, apartment dwellers, and people who can't afford their own systems.

The Maine Community Solar website offers residents the opportunity to lower their electric bills by 15% through these shared solar panel subscriptions.

In an explainer, the site states: "Community solar starts with a locally developed solar project that brings clean energy to your area. By joining, you support renewable energy and enjoy potential savings — without installing panels. Your participation helps make these projects a reality, strengthening Maine's energy future."

According to Canary Media, Maine's community solar capacity reached 694 watts per person by the end of 2025. An Institute for Local Self-Reliance report said the state with the next highest community solar capacity was Minnesota, with 164 watts per capita.

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But a 2025 law changed the math for developers. As Canary Media observed, it added roadblocks that have seriously slowed development. The first change barred larger community solar projects from using net energy billing, which helps solar energy producers get paid for the energy the panels generate.

The second change added major fees for existing community solar projects in Maine. Now, developers are less likely to want to continue business in the state.

"What we saw was a very swift rise, and it has now come to an end," Eliza Donoghue, the executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association, told the publication. "Right now, there is no opportunity for growth."

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