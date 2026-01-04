Leaked documents reveal astonishing truth about toxic coal plants: 'It's all covered with filth'

"We are not the only ones facing health challenges in the area."

Residents of a small town in India are breathing some of the dirtiest air in the world, and a surprising source is making it worse.

What's happening?

In Mahul, a small neighborhood in Mumbai, India, residents are living next to several air-polluting power plants, and many people are already paying the price.

Local coal plants that were set to be shuttered remain open, and a study from The Guardian has revealed a new threat that is keeping coal in demand: data centers.

Data centers are facilities that host online infrastructure like servers, computers, and other hardware. These centers require a ton of resources, like water and electricity, to keep them constantly running.

Along with power plants that pump thick smog into the air, coal is pushing Mumbai into the top 20 most polluted major cities in the world, per IQAir, with an average air quality index of 155 — far above what is considered safe.

Long-term exposure to poor air quality can cause serious health effects. Some residents insist they're already suffering.

"We are not the only ones facing health challenges in the area," Mahul resident Kiran Kasbe, whose mother was just diagnosed with brain cancer, told The Guardian. "It's all covered with filth."

Although coal has a detrimental impact on human health and the environment, most countries are still struggling to break away from coal and other fossil fuels.

Why is fossil fuel use concerning?

A reliance on fossil fuels – coal, gas, and oil – has serious consequences for human health and the environment.

Air pollution is linked to asthma and other respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular issues, and cancer. Pollution and poor air quality are estimated to cause millions of premature deaths each year.

Not only are fossil fuels detrimental to human health, but they're the largest contributor to rising global temperatures.

Burning coal, oil, and gas releases heat-trapping gases like methane and carbon dioxide. Warmer weather exacerbates extreme weather events, increases average global temperatures, and causes other negative effects.

What's being done to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels?

Scientists, governments, organizations, and people worldwide are pushing to adopt renewable energy, such as solar, wind, and hydropower.

These forms of energy production can create electricity without generating polluting gases, making them a far better choice for the environment.

Many cities, states, and countries are already having significant success, especially with solar. California was able to exceed power demand with renewables, using cleaner energy alone for nearly 100 days in 2024.

While progress is being made, cities like Mahul highlight the urgency of making the switch to cleaner energy.

