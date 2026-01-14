Luxury developer sparks backlash after unveiling plans for US ski resort: 'Impacts and harms'

The Northwest Colorado branch of the Sierra Club, the Trappers Lake Group, joined local environmental groups to oppose a planned luxury ski resort, citing concerns about water contamination and damage to sensitive ecosystems, according to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Discovery Land Company, a luxury real estate developer specializing in exclusive, members-only residential communities and resorts, announced Stagecoach Mountain Ranch — a 6,100-acre private ski community planned near Steamboat Springs.

The project's website stated that the neighborhood would include more than 600 luxury, workforce, and affordable housing units, along with "functional open space" for recreational activities such as skiing.

Builders say the development would bring economic gains to the community through tax revenues, infrastructure improvements, job opportunities, and ecological restoration.

Despite these promised benefits, environmental organizations such as the Sierra Club highlighted potential threats to water quality, wildlife habitats, local traffic, and public lands.

The group released a statement detailing the developer's plans to use recycled wastewater for snowmaking at the resort, noting that this would require a change to Colorado water regulations.

It also mentioned that other private DLC developments have been linked to "major environmental degradation" worldwide.

"The Cottonwood Environmental Law Center in Montana is suing the Yellowstone Club for knowingly discharging its treated sewage into the South-West Fork of the Gallatin River without a permit," the Sierra Club group wrote.

"Golf course runoff at other DLC developments, such as Baker's Bay Club in the Bahamas, has damaged coral reefs."

As for the planned ski resort in Colorado, Kyle Collins of Discovery Land Company claimed that the development would have minimal impact on water resources.

"If snowmaking becomes an authorized reclaimed water use, wastewater districts may implement this more sustainable alternative," he said, adding that "the currently proposed water supply for snowmaking will be raw water from Stagecoach Reservoir."

However, others in the community have opposed the project, including the Steamboat Springs City Council, which raised several objections.

"Because of environmental concerns related to water, transportation, wildlife, nearby public lands and energy, as well as socioeconomic impacts and harms to community character, the Trappers Lake Group of the Sierra Club is joining other environmental and concerned citizen groups in Routt County to oppose this development," the group said.

The project is currently moving through the Routt County planning process, with applications submitted and public hearings expected early this year to address community feedback.

Residents can submit comments before the hearings through the Routt County website.

