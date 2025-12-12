Developer sparks outrage with plans for controversial luxury project: 'Could jeopardize'

A controversial plan to build more than 100 luxury homes near Ann Arbor, Michigan, is drawing public backlash after residents and environmental advocates warned that the development could damage wetlands and threaten part of the region's drinking water supply.

The Arbor Preserve North and Arbor Preserve South, a two-part gated community proposed by Toll Brothers, has received approval from the local township, but the developer still needs state permits to move forward.

MLive reported that virtual public hearings held by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) revealed deep concern over Toll Brothers' request to develop land near wetlands connected to the Rouse Drain, which flows into the Saline River and River Raisin. The proposal includes altering 1.6 acres of wetlands, enclosing roughly 578 feet of stream, and installing culverts, outfalls, and grading that opponents say would fundamentally change the area's hydrology.

Environmental advocates, including former Ann Arbor planning commissioner James D'Amour, pointed out that the site is near a wellhead protection zone for the Steere Farm wells. That system supplies about 15% of Ann Arbor's drinking water.

Homeowners living near the area also raised alarms. One resident, whose property sits between the two phases of the development, said Toll Brothers plans to route stormwater overflow and treated wastewater onto her land. She argued that she never agreed to that, and it could damage sensitive wetland habitats.

Meanwhile, Toll Brothers says its plans comply with township requirements. Still, EGLE officials emphasized that environmental approval is a separate issue from private property rights.





In communities all over, human development is pressuring sensitive ecosystems already stressed by rising global temperatures, flooding, and habitat loss. Residents are pushing back against this environmental destruction in states from South Carolina to Minnesota.

Not only can changes to ecosystems harm the people living nearby — whether through lowering water and soil quality or causing erosion, property damage, and public health issues — but they also harm biodiversity and threaten wildlife. However, getting involved in hearings like these and taking local action can make a big difference.

"Their discharge will greatly damage the delicate flora on my property and will degrade the small stream that now passes through and supports imperiled wooded wetland," said Susan Miller, a resident living near the proposed site, per MLive.

D'Amour also said that disturbing the wetlands that feed the local well system "could jeopardize a critical public water source."

