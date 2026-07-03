As WWIII fears rise, worried rich are buying bunkers with wine cellars, theaters, and ranges

Luxury doomsday bunkers are getting a polished new look — and attracting a new wave of wealthy buyers.

The U.S. Sun said the rising demographic clamoring for these spaces is allegedly rich conservative Christians in America worried about war and broader instability, at least according to the CEO of one of the companies who may be marketing his business in this way.

The article mentioned actress and influencer Kim Kardashian, YouTube star MrBeast, controversial influencer and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as examples, though it did not provide any statistics to back up Atlas Survival Shelters CEO Ron Hubbard's assertion that political affiliation or religion play any role in the trend of expensive bunker-style developments rather than merely the combination of wealth and concern for future safety.

While it may be an increase he really has noticed, there isn't enough evidence to say Christians or conservatives are any more likely to want a bunker.

It's also worth noting that while Kardashian identifies as religious and Christian with "a mix of both parties" politically, MrBeast has said he identifies as agnostic and apolitical, Tate has said he converted to Islam in recent years, and Zuckerberg is Jewish.

In any case, the trend does seem clear that wealthy customers are investing in underground shelters outfitted with upscale features such as wine cellars, private theaters, and shooting ranges. As the technology moves forward, an option that once evoked images of barebones shelters can now more easily be outfitted with modern amenities.

What happened?

In comments to The U.S. Sun, Hubbard — no relation to the founder of Scientology — said fears tied to conflict and instability are driving a sharp increase in bunker interest.

He said Atlas currently has about 50 shelters being built and that interest in the company's products is roughly five times higher than it was 10 years ago. According to Hubbard, conservative Christian customers account for a growing share of that market.

"Many believe we're in the 'end times' or approaching them," Hubbard relayed to The U.S. Sun. "They think this generation could see World War III and the Rapture, and they want to protect their families during that period."

Hubbard told the paper that basic shelters start at about $25,000, while luxury versions begin around $500,000. He added that some are installed beneath newly built homes and used as entertainment areas in everyday life before becoming emergency shelters if necessary.

Higher-end buyers can add standalone water and power systems, grow rooms, and shooting ranges.

Why does it matter?

For some buyers, the push for underground bunkers indicates a loss of faith in governments and society to keep everyone safe. These sorts of feelings can take root when they feel natural disasters, pandemics, and foreign wars are out of their control.

It differs for ultrawealthy buyers. For them, preparedness may mean a fortified underground compound that allows them to keep things operating as everyone else waits for things to return to normalcy.

Naomi Corbi, directing partner at security company SAFE, told The U.S. Sun that elite clients are thinking beyond a single reinforced room.

"The real status symbol is not excess anymore, it's continuity," Corbi said to the paper.

What are people saying?

Hubbard intimated to The U.S. Sun the trend is being driven by people who never expected to consider bunker living in the first place.

"A lot of people never thought about it before," he said to the publication. "But now, it's all they can think about, especially in places that have experienced conflict."

Corbi said the concerns of customers now extend to a more cataclysmic scenario.

"Now the question is what happens when the grid fails, the hospital is unreachable, the communications network is compromised, or the trusted inner circle is not so trustworthy," she told the U.S. Sun.

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