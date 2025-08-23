Lavish college tour for prospective Ivy League students sparks backlash: 'This seems ridiculous'

"The people considering this don't care about finding cheaper ways to do this."

The Varsity Blues scandal became as big as it was because it showed the flaws in the college admissions process. While grades, AP classes, volunteering, and a diverse list of extracurriculars matter, having connections and finances still beat out the everyman.

It also showed the general public just how far rich parents will go to get their children into the best schools. Now, wealthy parents can also upgrade the classic college tour into a luxury experience.

IvyWise, an educational consultancy firm, is launching a four-day luxury tour in October 2025 that will escort college-bound teens and their families around East Coast campuses. The tour starts at $300,000 and includes five-star hotel accommodations, a tailored admissions strategy, and access to a private Gulfstream G650 jet.

The tour will guide families around NYU, Columbia, Princeton, Yale, MIT, Harvard, and Georgetown. Every destination will have tarmac pickups, chauffeured transfers, and gourmet meals.

IvyWise claims this tour is to eliminate the difficult planning that comes with a college road trip.

"They don't want to think about all of the logistics and the minutia of travel," said Kat Cohen, IvyWise's founder and CEO.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

But considering how close all of these schools are to each other, there is no need for a private jet.

Private jets are only used by 0.03% of the world's population, but they total to 16.5 million tons of carbon pollution every year, according to a 2023 study in the Communications, Earth, and Environment Journal. Large private jets also produce more carbon pollution in one hour than the average U.S. citizen does in a full year.

A Reddit discussion pointed out how travelers can still arrange luxury accommodations without the need for a private jet.

"This seems ridiculous: $300,000 for a college tour?! Even if you booked first class on Delta, private car shuttle, and stayed at these hotels, you'd come out way cheaper than this," the OP wrote on the r/ApplyingtoCollege subreddit.

A Redditor responded to the OP, commenting that price isn't a deterrent for a consumer like this: "The people considering this don't care about finding cheaper ways to do this."

Needless to say, when most of these schools range from under two hours to four hours away by car, the private jet is just a status symbol. Unfortunately, this status symbol is a high polluter, and other means of transportation should be encouraged instead.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



