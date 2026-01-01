Luxury manufacturer rolls out stunning service for American billionaires: 'Remains pivotal'

It comes with serious perks.

So many American billionaires are buying superyachts that Lürssen — one of the world's top yacht makers — has established a major U.S. headquarters.

According to Luxury Launches, Lürssen has opened a full-service facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to meet booming U.S. demand for superyachts.

The new office expands Lürssen's U.S. presence, providing everything from new builds and refits to direct marina access and onshore support — a full-service hub built around the desires of an ultra-wealthy clientele.

The German yacht builder is also rolling out perks, such as tax-free fuel and onshore power, to keep these massive, resource-hungry vessels running constantly.

Luxury Launches observed that almost a quarter of all superyacht owners live in the United States. The North American yacht market generated about $2.93 billion in 2023, with 5.3% annual growth projected through 2030 — largely driven by the superyacht sector.

"The Americas market remains pivotal for Lürssen, with nearly 350 meters of yachts delivered to American clients in 2024 alone," Lürssen noted, per Luxury Launches.

This surge in luxury vessels comes with serious environmental consequences. Oxfam estimated that a diesel-powered superyacht produces roughly 6,250 tons of planet-warming pollution every year. That's about the same as 860 years of pollution for the average person.

These massive ships basically function as floating mansions — and their environmental footprint reflects it.

Even when tied up at a marina, a superyacht typically keeps its air-conditioning, water systems, and other hotel-level amenities running around the clock to maintain functionality. That leads to continuous fuel consumption and near-constant pollution in the name of luxury and comfort.

Superyachts also have outsized impacts on marine ecosystems and human health, contributing to wastewater pollution, marine plastic pollution, and light pollution.

A study published in the journal Current Biology found that noise pollution is an especially serious threat, interfering with dolphin communication.

As the global superyacht fleet pushed past 6,000 vessels in 2024, according to SuperYacht Times data cited by Bloomberg, the health and environmental impacts of superyachts are accelerating.

Unless regulations catch up, the environmental costs of superyachts will continue to climb just as quickly as the market itself.

