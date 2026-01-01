  • Business Business

Luxury manufacturer rolls out stunning service for American billionaires: 'Remains pivotal'

It comes with serious perks.

by Katie Dupere
So many American billionaires are buying superyachts that one of the world’s top yacht makers has established a major U.S. headquarters.

Photo Credit: iStock

So many American billionaires are buying superyachts that Lürssen — one of the world's top yacht makers — has established a major U.S. headquarters. 

According to Luxury Launches, Lürssen has opened a full-service facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to meet booming U.S. demand for superyachts

The new office expands Lürssen's U.S. presence, providing everything from new builds and refits to direct marina access and onshore support  — a full-service hub built around the desires of an ultra-wealthy clientele. 

The German yacht builder is also rolling out perks, such as tax-free fuel and onshore power, to keep these massive, resource-hungry vessels running constantly.

Luxury Launches observed that almost a quarter of all superyacht owners live in the United States. The North American yacht market generated about $2.93 billion in 2023, with 5.3% annual growth projected through 2030 — largely driven by the superyacht sector.

"The Americas market remains pivotal for Lürssen, with nearly 350 meters of yachts delivered to American clients in 2024 alone," Lürssen noted, per Luxury Launches.

This surge in luxury vessels comes with serious environmental consequences. Oxfam estimated that a diesel-powered superyacht produces roughly 6,250 tons of planet-warming pollution every year. That's about the same as 860 years of pollution for the average person.

These massive ships basically function as floating mansions — and their environmental footprint reflects it. 

Even when tied up at a marina, a superyacht typically keeps its air-conditioning, water systems, and other hotel-level amenities running around the clock to maintain functionality. That leads to continuous fuel consumption and near-constant pollution in the name of luxury and comfort.

Superyachts also have outsized impacts on marine ecosystems and human health, contributing to wastewater pollution, marine plastic pollution, and light pollution. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A study published in the journal Current Biology found that noise pollution is an especially serious threat, interfering with dolphin communication.

As the global superyacht fleet pushed past 6,000 vessels in 2024, according to SuperYacht Times data cited by Bloomberg, the health and environmental impacts of superyachts are accelerating.

Unless regulations catch up, the environmental costs of superyachts will continue to climb just as quickly as the market itself.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x