Shopper calls out secondhand store for outrageous sighting on shelves: 'Yuck'

A Reddit post is drawing attention after a shopper exposed an eyebrow-raising price tag on a secondhand sweatshirt — and it's sparking fresh outrage over what many see as the creeping commercialization of thrift culture.

Shared in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the post shows a pilled, faded Lululemon sweatshirt with a twisted drawstring and a questionable logo — priced at a staggering $49.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Ha! Jacked up drawstring, pilled up and local sports logo on an oversaturated brand = $50!" the caption reads. The user then skewered the store with a final jab: "Go bankrupt, Savers. You're drunk."

The image hit a nerve, especially among longtime thrifters who've noticed rising prices at major secondhand chains. Many believe these markups — often based on brand name alone — threaten to turn an affordable, sustainable shopping practice into another profit-driven retail model.

For people turning to thrift stores out of financial necessity, these inflated prices can be disheartening. A single bad experience can turn first-time thrifters off completely, cutting them off from a powerful way to stretch a budget and access quality items.

That's a shame because when done right, thrifting isn't just about saving money; it's also about giving items a second life. Choosing secondhand helps keep clothing out of landfills, where synthetic fabrics can take decades to break down. Shopping used also means fewer new items are produced, reducing water usage, pollution, and textile waste.

Plenty of shoppers still find incredible deals — such as the person who scored a rare Patagonia pullover for just $6 or the mom of three who got all her kids' Christmas presents for under $150 thanks to thrifting.

Still, this post struck a chord.

"Yuck. My local thrift stores do this too," one commenter wrote. "As soon as they see something is Lulu they price it at like $20 and up no matter the condition or age of the clothing."

Another added, "Looking at the tag I'm about 90% sure this is fake," while a third pointed out simply, "It looks all dirty too."

If secondhand stores want to charge boutique prices, shoppers might start expecting boutique standards — and that sweatshirt isn't fooling anyone.

