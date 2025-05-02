Lululemon reveals new partnership that could transform its popular products: 'Groundbreaking technology'

Lululemon is making moves in the sustainability space by partnering with a company to expand its use of bio-based nylon. As athleisure wear continues to grow, companies like Lululemon are leaning into bio-based nylon, which can create job opportunities while being better for the environment.

According to Fashion Dive, Lululemon signed a multiyear deal with biotech firm ZymoChem in March.

Lululemon also participated in a Series A funding round for $21 million for the biotech company in 2024, along with Toyota Ventures.

"That partnership involved an investment to create a bio-based version of adipic acid, which is traditionally made from petroleum, and is a key component used in developing nylon 6,6," Fashion Dive reported.

Now, the activewear company is taking a minority stake in ZymoChem to commercialize and scale its product.

Yogendra Dandapure, vice president of raw materials innovation at Lululemon, said in a press release, "What truly sets ZymoChem apart is their groundbreaking technology, which is capable of producing a bio-based material to create sustainable nylon 6,6 that provides the same look, feel, and quality expected from our high-performance products."

As big brands like Lululemon commercialize these types of products, jobs are created, which can lead to tremendous economic growth for communities.

Unfortunately, while nylon is used in many clothing products, it is also detrimental to the environment.

According to Treehugger, "Nylon is a type of plastic." Most plastic is made from dirty energy production and chemical additives. It's part of the petrochemical industry and one of the factors contributing to a warming planet.

On the other hand, BioSourced said, "Biobased polyamides ... are fully or partially derived from renewable biomass and natural oils, such as castor bean oil."

By using renewable sources, companies can reduce their polluting gases.

Initiatives like Lululemon's are why supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands is crucial. The more consumers choose these brands, the more brands will step up their sustainable initiatives.

ZymoChem is not Lululemon's only partnership in this space. It also partners with two other sustainable materials companies, Geno and Samsara Eco.

Dandapure said, "By continuing to expand our partnerships with forward-thinking leaders like ZymoChem, we're creating multiple pathways to transition to sustainable materials across our product portfolio."

ZymoChem co-founder and CEO Harshal Chokhawala added, "We are thrilled to have deepened our engagement with lululemon, setting the stage for our technologies to deliver bio-based and decarbonized nylon on a global scale."

