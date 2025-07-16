Lululemon launches major initiative that could reshape fashion industry: 'Moments like this make us hopeful'

"The true impact of this commitment will depend on whether Lululemon continues this pace."

Lululemon has received praise for its latest eco-friendly decision, which one environmental nonprofit calls an important step toward reaching carbon neutrality.

The popular athletic-wear brand recently announced ambitious energy goals in a bid to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Notably, Lululemon wants its core suppliers, which make up more than 75% of the company's production volume, to source at least half of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

That initiative was welcomed warmly by Stand.earth, a nonprofit that urges companies and governments to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

"We have seen pragmatic action from Lululemon, and the true impact of this commitment will depend on whether Lululemon continues this pace," Stand.earth's Rachel Kitchin said in a release. "Moments like this make us hopeful, and we'll continue to expect ambitious and actionable climate solutions from every major fashion brand, including Lululemon, to ensure this progress scales and accelerates."

This is the latest green initiative touted by Lululemon, as earlier this year, the company also expanded its use of bio-based nylon, which reduces the amount of petroleum needed to make the materials needed for its clothing.

Some of Lululemon's former brand ambassadors, however, have accused the company of greenwashing — saying the right things about the environment, and publicly bragging about its eco-friendly initiatives, while actually doing significant environmental damage.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to the heat-trapping emissions that have caused our planet to become significantly warmer. More than 80% of textiles go into landfills each year, and studies have estimated that the industry is responsible for up to 8% of global carbon pollution. And as fast fashion continues its growth, that percentage could triple by 2050.

Stand.earth said it hopes other fashion companies will follow suit and start producing clothes in a greener fashion.

"With many major brands pursuing renewable energy and transitioning towards sustainability in their supply chains, Lululemon's new target will be a major momentum-builder toward shifting the sector, making it increasingly difficult for the laggards to ignore their responsibilities," the organization said.

