Customer shares photo of concerning scene outside local Lowe's store: 'Lowe's knows'

A Reddit user shared a concerning picture of mistreated trees to r/arborists.

The OP included two photos taken outside their local Lowe's, showing small trees with roots buried in mulch. "Lowe's knows mulch volcanoes," the caption read in a play on the home improvement chain's slogan.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While there's no way to know if Lowe's signed off on this — one commenter noted that landscapers were the more likely culprits — the post highlights a concerning trend.

A "mulch volcano" refers to a large mound of mulch you'll often see at the base of a tree. It's a popular landscaping choice, but, as any expert can tell you, it's terrible for tree health.

According to Ohio State University, mulch volcanoes slowly kill trees. When mulch is piled close to tree trunks, it causes moisture buildup and bark decay. As the tree struggles to stay alive, its immune system is compromised, leaving it vulnerable to pests and disease. Those who have trees with mulch volcanoes are pouring money down the drain, buying unnecessary amounts of mulch for what is ultimately a lost cause.

A dying tree isn't great for your local ecosystem, either. Pollinators rely on flowering trees for nectar and pollen. If your tree dies from a mulch volcano, you aren't the only one who stands to lose something.

However, these trees are not unsalvageable. To restore a tree to its full health, expose the flared part at the trunk's base, otherwise known as the root flare. This will give your tree much-needed breathing room. The mulch should also lie flat and be no more than three inches deep.

When it comes to the mulch itself, organic is best. The Penn State Extension recommends using wood chips or hardwood bark for optimal tree health; it will also greatly improve your yard's soil conditions and cost you less money in the long run, just like switching to a natural lawn.

Commenters were disappointed in the choice.

"Want some tree with that mulch?" one user joked.

