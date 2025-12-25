  • Business Business

Lowes employee captures evidence of their least favorite store policy: 'I feel bad'

"We waste resources doing things like this."

by Leslie Sattler
An employee at Lowe's is calling out their store's Christmas tree disposal method.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Lowe's employee is calling out their store's Christmas tree disposal method.

The worker shared their experience with Reddit's r/Lowes community, explaining that they were told to transport two truckloads of unsold Christmas trees to a community center hosting a tree disposal event.

When they arrived, there was no shredding truck waiting. There was only a large roll-off dumpster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a flatbed truck piled high with dozens of Christmas trees, strapped down with yellow cargo bands. The trees are stacked haphazardly, some still green, others browning, all headed for disposal.

"I'm not hand tossing 60 trees into this tall a** dumpster by myself," the Redditor wrote. They explained that because the garden center had banded the trees to pallets, they couldn't use equipment to dump them. So they left the trees beside the dumpster. "I feel bad knowing some poor soul has to cut the bands and toss them."

The employee called the whole operation "kinda a dumb idea," noting it would have been simpler to have the city bring a mobile shredding truck to the store. "Instead, we waste resources doing things like this," they wrote.

Christmas trees that end up in landfills take years to break down and release methane as they decompose. Shredded trees can become mulch for parks and gardens or be used for erosion control along riverbanks and coastlines.

Goats, alpacas, and other livestock can safely munch on Christmas trees, and the nutrient-rich pine needles offer a healthy winter snack. Several farms across the country accept donated trees each January for exactly this purpose.

One commenter called the situation "an abuse of the service offered by the city."

Another pointed out a better option some stores have found, writing, "Some of the stores that are rural in my district will send them off to various farms that have animals that will eat them. One year they all went to a goat farm."

A third commenter suggested liability concerns are behind these decisions. "Lowe's would rather take a small loss than risk an employee getting hurt or not being properly trained," they wrote.

