Montessori-inspired toy company grows 650,000-strong customer base with the launch of new service: 'We're kind of in the built-to-last business'

"We make really high-quality, really durable products, and we make replacement parts available to our subscribers."

This beloved toy company has just made its legacy products more accessible for all families.

Lovevery, a desirable Montessori-style toy company that has 650,000 customers, set up an easy-to-use online platform for reselling its products. "The Pre-Loved marketplace, powered by Archive, opened to buyers on Wednesday after being open for several days for sellers to list over 1,500 items to kick off sales," reported ModernRetail.

The online experience covers the details that are important to parents, such as whether the product is new, gently used, or has some dings, and whether it was in a home with pets. Based on the details input by sellers, the website provides a price recommendation. However, sellers are free to set the price as high or low as they wish.

After the item is published on the site, prices automatically discount by 10% after 10 days if the item hasn't sold, then again after every week. When sold, sellers keep 80% of the sale price, and "Archive has found that 20% commission is the 'sweet spot' that keeps listings active while covering costs," reported ModernRetail.

"It just makes sense that there's a thriving market," said co-founder Roderick Morris. "We make really high-quality, really durable products, and we make replacement parts available to our subscribers. We're kind of in the built-to-last business. Shame on us if we don't also facilitate a secondhand marketplace for it."

The company nailed the demand for the service by doing one simple thing: listening to its customers.

"We had just gone and visited somebody who hadn't bought a single one of our products but owned all of this secondhand product," he said. "And we were like, 'Which of our competitors is actually going to go out there and listen to people tell them, over and over again, why they didn't buy?' This is why we're going to continue to be successful — because we're listening to these people, and honoring them."

And listening to consumers turns out to be critical for businesses to evolve and grow. Consumer habits are shifting tremendously toward buying secondhand in many markets, but particularly with kids' and baby gear.

According to a What to Expect survey, "66% of new or expecting moms report buying secondhand baby gear." This is especially true with Gen Z, as "76% of Gen Z respondents say they've purchased secondhand baby gear, compared to 63% of millennial and 55% of Gen X respondents."

Gen Z has championed secondhand shopping as a tactic for affordably attaining basic needs while facing considerable challenges in the workforce.

"When millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers graduated, just a quarter could expect to be unemployed that year. Meanwhile, nearly 60% of fresh-faced Gen Z grads today can't land a job," reported Fortune.

Gen Z and millennials also stand out as the "sustainability generations," according to Pew Research Center. These values translate directly to consumer behavior. Gen Z and millennial shoppers are conscientious about budgets and about contributing to landfills and global warming, which is why they are major supporters of secondhand markets.

"All signs point to this being a viable marketplace that both buyers and sellers are going to have interest in, which we're excited about," Morris said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.