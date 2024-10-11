L'Oréal unveils new biotech-based ingredients that could change the future of the beauty industry: 'Tremendous potential to be a game-changer'

This approach aligns with the global push toward reducing harmful pollution and conserving natural resources.

L'Oréal is partnering with two biotech companies, showing the world that its commitment to sustainability is more than just skin-deep.

As reported by Sustainability Magazine, L'Oréal has entered a partnership with Abolis and Evonik. These three companies are teaming up to create bio-based ingredients in beauty. Bio-based ingredients (explained here by the European Commission) are more sustainable because they are created from renewable sources rather than synthetically engineered from pollution-heavy processes.

"By mobilizing our respective companies' research, innovation and manufacturing capabilities and expertise, we are building an end-to-end value chain that we believe has tremendous potential to be a game-changer in bio-based ingredients for beauty," said L'Oréal's research, innovation and technology deputy chief executive officer Barbara Lavernos.

This approach aligns with the global push toward reducing harmful carbon pollution and conserving natural resources, as it encourages the use of eco-friendly alternatives in beauty products.

In addition, L'Oréal's biotechnology efforts contribute to lowering waste and energy consumption in the production process. For example, it is using advancements in biotechnology to create ingredients that are biodegradable and renewable, minimizing the harmful impact of beauty products.

"Our collaboration with L'Oréal and Evonik will empower us to create groundbreaking solutions tailored to drive the sustainable transformation of the industries we serve including beauty, nutrition and healthcare," said the CEO of Abolis Biotechnologies Cyrille Pauthenier, per Sustainability Magazine.

As a consumer, it is great to keep up with these types of developments so you can personally support brands that make beauty sustainable.

Other companies, such as Beauty Heroes and MOB Beauty, are also leading the way in offering clean cosmetics with sustainable packaging. Beauty Heroes, for example, offers a subscription service that introduces you to healthy, sustainable beauty brands, while MOB Beauty focuses on high-performing, clean products with compostable packaging.

With a major player like L'Oréal continuing to pioneer in this space, hopefully, the industry as a whole will start to take more impactful steps toward sustainability.

