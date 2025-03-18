Interns create plan to revolutionize aerospace company's supply chain: 'Equipped to meet ... evolving needs'

Lockheed Martin's supply chain intern program featured 16 interns focusing on four areas of sustainability in 2023.

Lockheed Martin is changing its supply chain strategy to be more sustainable.

Sustainability Magazine reported that its supply chain intern program involved 16 interns focusing on four areas of sustainability in 2023. They then presented their findings to supply chain leadership and company stakeholders.

The International Aerospace Environmental Group also sponsored an industry-wide collaboration challenge that zeroed in on environmental, social, and governance practices.

The IAEG allowed interns to showcase their solutions at its conference in London, and positive reactions have pushed Lockheed Martin to host events that emphasize sustainable initiatives.

"As a leader in aerospace and defense, Lockheed Martin believes that sustainability and mitigating supply chain risk go hand-in-hand," chief supply chain officer Abby Lilly said. "That's why we're dedicated to building a supply chain that is not only resilient but responsible and equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders."

Lockheed Martin also plans to continue working with nine other aerospace companies to reduce Scope 3 emissions, which is heat-trapping gas pollution that comes from a company's value chain, and protect human rights.

Green Digest evaluated Lockheed Martin's environmental and social impact. It acknowledged that Morgan Stanley Capital International rated the company as an environmental leader with a AA designation, but Green Digest rated Lockheed Martin as a minus-0.78 on a scale of minus-5 to plus-5.

While Lockheed Martin has satellites that are used to monitor severe weather events and aid in providing life-saving support, its weapons are used for violence, including in the Middle East and North Africa.

When analyzing Lockheed Martin in relation to U.N. sustainable development goals, the company aligns with partnership for the goals, decent work and economic growth, and no poverty.

It scores low in terms of climate action as well as responsible consumption and production. Lockheed Martin also reportedly has negative and positive impacts on the peace, justice, and strong institutions goal.

While Lockheed Martin's initiatives show some work toward sustainability, there is much more it needs to do to protect the environment and humanity.

