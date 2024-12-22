  • Business Business

Shopper sparks outrage after noticing egregious detail on popular clothing items: 'There is no way [this] will ever be justified'

"You could probably buy the material or one very similar to it."

by Erin Feiger
"You could probably buy the material or one very similar to it."

Photo Credit: iStock

A shopper shared an example of a small piece of clothing with a shockingly large price tag and ended up sparking a debate about the growing issue of fast fashion

"Absolutely insane pricing," the poster wrote above a photo of a red-and-white plaid miniskirt. 

"You could probably buy the material or one very similar to it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

They continued by saying, "i hate the state of jfashion since the past year or so.. there is no way these prices will ever be justified for a brand that is objectively fast fashion. charging luxury brand money for brands like liz lisa is insane…" 

J-fashion is short for Japanese fashion and refers to the different styles of clothing in Japan, such as punk or preppy in the United States. 




"Besides the current surge in popularity, I feel like the demand for these skirts will probably die down pretty fast…" commented another user. 

Herein lies the bigger problem with fast fashion: It comes with a cost bigger than that to the consumer in the enormous amount of harmful waste it creates by catering to fleeting trends and microtrends

Watch now: Expert reveals one message that marketers keep getting wrong

While this piece and others like it might be selling for a lot, most fast fashion is cheaply made so that it can be sold at low prices, allowing consumers to keep up with the latest fads. As trends have short lives, so does this type of clothing, which wearers throw away as soon as it is no longer fashionable. This creates toxic dump sites of clothing that wreak havoc on the environment and communities close to them

Further, while the clothing doesn't cost shoppers much at the point of sale, cheap clothing ends up costing them more in the long run since it has to be replaced so often. 

Shopping for a similar item secondhand would allow the OP to avoid the high cost of the low-quality item and keep it out of the pollution stream. Even if they couldn't find the exact style they were looking for, they could likely find something similar and mend it to better suit their style. 

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🔘 Set strict regulations 🚫

🔘 Incentivize sustainable options 💰

🔘 Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

🔘 Nothing 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another savvy user had a great suggestion. "You could probably buy the material or one very similar to it and make your own. It won't be 'authentic' but making your own clothes is a pretty awesome hobby." 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x