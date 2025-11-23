Major companies join forces to revolutionize farming with tracking technology: 'Unlocking significant value opportunities'

"This collaboration will benefit companies along the value chain."

A new partnership will help farmers improve sustainability efforts, according to Aquafeed.

Biotech giant Bayer has signed a memorandum of understanding with dsm-firmenich. The agricultural nutrition company will use Bayer's Sustell software to track the environmental footprint of livestock. The platform will help farmers track data on their operations and build accurate lifecycle assessments for poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.

Reporting on the harmful carbon pollution of livestock is becoming a requirement for many jurisdictions. To meet those requirements, Bayer said Sustell adheres to a wide range of international standards, like ISO 14040, ISO 14067, Emission Trading Systems in Agriculture, and the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Green Claims Directive.

"We are thrilled about this strategic partnership," said Lionnel Alexandre, Bayer's head of ecosystem services for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. "The ability to accurately measure, valorize, and recognize the real efforts made by farmers is a critical milestone toward long-term, viable, and regenerative agriculture. Extending these capabilities across the animal protein value chain is a powerful step forward for the entire ecosystem."

Livestock accounts for roughly 10% of U.S. carbon pollution, in no small part because of rampant cattle farming. Increasing atmospheric pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, heat waves, and storms. These conditions have come full circle, leading to difficulties for cattle farmers and price hikes on beef at the grocery store. Disasters such as these also impact ecology and housing.

Higher standards for livestock farmers, rich data gathering, transparency in reporting, and new innovations in the field can help tamp down these negative consequences. It will take the efforts of large-scale brands like Bayer and individual actions to do so. Dsm-firmenich was optimistic about deploying Bayer's Sustell solution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"This collaboration will benefit companies along the value chain, allowing them to gain more accurate insights into the sustainability of their animal protein supply chains while unlocking significant value opportunities," said David Nickell, VP of sustainability and business solutions at dsm-firmenich.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.