  • Business Business

Onlooker's photo of massive yacht in local bay sparks debate about billionaire owner: 'Without soul'

Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.

by James Anthony Bell III
Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A post about a billionaire's yacht has garnered much attention online, and not all of it is positive.

A user in a yacht-focused subreddit inquired about a yacht anchored off the coast of Seattle in Elliott Bay. Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion. 

Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Most of his wealth comes from the Supreme Group, which began in 1957 when Alfred Orenstein founded it to provide food supplies for U.S. military installations in Germany, and it has continued to profit off of providing supplies to soldiers in U.S. military operations. 

Yachts such as these often spark debate about the over-consumptious habits of the ultra-wealthy, especially given how they often run on dirty energy sources that can pollute the surrounding air and water. 

"Just another evildoer who loves to sail," one user commented. 

Another onlooker took to Reddit last month to post about a megayacht off the coast of Washington, D.C., that was similarly left parked and taking up space. The ultra-wealthy produce about two-thirds of the pollution in the entire world while only making up about 1% of the pollution.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Acts such as purchasing an EV over a gas-powered car, carpooling, and making use of public transportation are among the many ways to invest in green transportation and reduce your impact on the environment through pollution. 

Most users on the original post discussed what it takes to become a billionaire who can afford such a luxury, while others took the chance to express their dissent with flaunting this much wealth for all to see. 

"For a billionaire owner, this yacht seems tame and without soul. Can some light enlighten me that this seemingly boring and soulless yacht is somehow exciting and vibrant with life?" one user asked on the original post. 

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x