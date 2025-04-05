Onlooker's photo of massive yacht in local bay sparks debate about billionaire owner: 'Without soul'

Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.

A post about a billionaire's yacht has garnered much attention online, and not all of it is positive.

A user in a yacht-focused subreddit inquired about a yacht anchored off the coast of Seattle in Elliott Bay. Users identified it as LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, with a net worth of about $2 billion.

Most of his wealth comes from the Supreme Group, which began in 1957 when Alfred Orenstein founded it to provide food supplies for U.S. military installations in Germany, and it has continued to profit off of providing supplies to soldiers in U.S. military operations.

Yachts such as these often spark debate about the over-consumptious habits of the ultra-wealthy, especially given how they often run on dirty energy sources that can pollute the surrounding air and water.

"Just another evildoer who loves to sail," one user commented.

Another onlooker took to Reddit last month to post about a megayacht off the coast of Washington, D.C., that was similarly left parked and taking up space. The ultra-wealthy produce about two-thirds of the pollution in the entire world while only making up about 1% of the pollution.

Acts such as purchasing an EV over a gas-powered car, carpooling, and making use of public transportation are among the many ways to invest in green transportation and reduce your impact on the environment through pollution.

Most users on the original post discussed what it takes to become a billionaire who can afford such a luxury, while others took the chance to express their dissent with flaunting this much wealth for all to see.

"For a billionaire owner, this yacht seems tame and without soul. Can some light enlighten me that this seemingly boring and soulless yacht is somehow exciting and vibrant with life?" one user asked on the original post.

