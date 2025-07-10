Electrification advocate shuts down false claim about electric vehicles: 'So wildly inaccurate'

Lithium in batteries can and should be recycled to recover its precious components. In a TikTok video, Sarah Aubrey, who posts under the Electrify This account (@electrify_this), addresses trolls who say that lithium can't be recycled because it's bad for the environment.

The electrification advocate starts by saying, "I love it when troll comments are so wildly inaccurate. It just makes me laugh." Then she explains why lithium is too valuable not to recycle.

Older recycling methods can pollute the air and water. But newer options are emerging to make battery recycling more efficient and cost-effective.

According to the 2023 U.S. Geological Survey, cited in a report published in the journal Resources Conservation and Recycling, 80% of the world's lithium is used in batteries. They're more lightweight, long-lasting, and efficient than other battery types, making them ideal power sources for electric vehicles.

As Climate Portal observed, you can recharge lithium-ion batteries 1,000 times without losing their capacity. Researchers are also making groundbreaking moves to extend battery life and speed up charging.

Aubrey points out that lithium mining is minimal compared to similar activity needed for cement and dirty energy sources. Global lithium production reached 1.2 million tonnes in 2024, as Fastmarkets detailed.

Statista shared that cement production hit 4 billion tons in the same year. Meanwhile, global consumption of oil for transportation reached 4.5 billion metric tons.

When it comes to lithium recycling, some techniques aim for cleaner extraction. One example that researchers are testing is the Battery Recycling and Water Splitting technology. It doesn't use high heat and chemicals — only water and carbon dioxide.

In the United Kingdom, Cellcycle uses 50-million-year-old organisms to recover critical minerals from batteries. And in Germany, Duesenfeld has developed an innovative, low-temperature process that doesn't release carbon dioxide.

According to one commenter, recycling lithium is costly and has a large carbon footprint.

However, some breakthroughs in Asia are exploring cheaper ways to recycle. In Singapore, Nanyang Technological University researchers used orange peels and citric acid.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Institute of Energy Research reported progress on a cost-effective bromine restoration solution.

These lithium recycling efforts support cleaner electrification and EV use. Such solutions to critical climate problems help encourage eco-friendly lifestyles.

