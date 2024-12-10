Scientists make breakthrough with simple, cost-effective method to recycle old batteries: 'Holds great potential'

South Korean scientists may have developed a Lazarus Pit of sorts for spent lithium-ion cathodes. That's because the rejuvenating baths can restore the crucial battery parts to nearly pristine conditions, according to a lab summary from the Korea Institute of Energy Research, or KIER.

Billed as being "cost-effective and eco-friendly," the process includes cathode immersion in a replenishing solution that puts lithium ions back in the electrode, bringing it to its original state. It's a scene that might interest Ra's al Ghul, the Batman villain who used supernatural baths to extend his life.

For its part, KIER's innovation isn't limited to the pages of comic books. The team reports that the technique is reviving power packs to 100% of their original capacity, per the lab summary.

When batteries cycle, ions move between the anode and cathode in a substance called electrolyte. The materials that make those parts are highly valuable.

"The direct recycling of discarded electric vehicle batteries holds great potential for significantly reducing carbon emissions and establishing a circular resource economy," senior researcher Jung-Je Woo said in the story.

It's important work, as KIER reported that decommissioned electric vehicles could hit 40 million by 2040. Nearly one-fifth of vehicles sold globally last year were electric, according to the International Energy Agency.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. committed $62 million to support battery recycling projects. Abroad, Mercedes-Benz is among the companies investing in the sector, as well. Analysis firm Grand View Research estimates the worldwide power pack recycling market at $1.83 billion and estimates a compound annual growth rate of 37.6% through 2030.

Meanwhile, KIER bills its process as a cleaner alternative to crushing old packs to gather the expensive lithium, nickel, cobalt, and other metals inside. Often, chemicals are also needed, creating wastewater. High-temperature, air-pollution-fuming furnaces are sometimes used, as well, according to the experts' report.

The KIER method, by comparison, uses galvanic corrosion, which occurs when "two dissimilar materials are in contact within an electrolyte environment, leading to the selective corrosion of one metal to protect the other," per the summary.

The team adapted the corrosion technique to battery recycling using bromine. The results are, well, restorative.

"The bromine in the restoration solution initiates spontaneous corrosion upon contact with the aluminum in the spent battery. During this process, electrons are released from the corroded aluminum and subsequently transferred to the spent cathode material. To maintain charge neutrality, lithium ions in the restoration solution are inserted into the cathode material. This recovery of lithium ions restores the cathode material to its original state," the lab report added.

What's more, the immersion process doesn't require the disassembly of the packs, as with other techniques. The reaction happens inside the cell, further increasing the efficiency.

"This research introduces a novel approach to restoring spent cathode materials without the need for high-temperature heat treatment or harmful chemicals," Woo said in the report.

Beefed-up battery recycling can reduce e-waste and potentially help to lessen the cost of packs and the tech they power. It's also a concept that can be applied to other parts of our lives. Mending your old clothes, for example, can bring them to nearly new condition, cut landfill waste, and save you more than $100 a year.

