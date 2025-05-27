Homeowner shares devastating video of lithium battery purchased from fast-fashion giant: 'Nothing to play with'

A homeowner shared devastating footage of their burned, destroyed house after a lithium battery from Temu exploded in their kitchen.

TikToker Freddie Mendoza (@541freddy) walked around the house's remains, showing the extent of the damage. Most of the furniture remained intact, but nothing fully escaped the fire.

"The whole … house, it's just covered in … ashes," Mendoza said.

Before taking the video, Mendoza explained that the house was completely "engulfed in smoke."

He didn't show the kitchen, where the battery exploded, but it's safe to assume it wasn't in good shape. In later videos, Mendoza shared that it took him and his partner three days just to clean the house — and 11 to start moving back in.

"Lithium batteries are nothing to play with!" the caption read.

Unfortunately, this is just one of many Temu horror stories, as the site is known for cheap items that often turn out to be unsafe, faulty, or simply low-quality. The site has been known to illegally sell jewelry laced with harmful chemicals and allegedly sell insect-laden croissants coated in resin. They're also an ultra-fast-fashion brand, selling cheaply made clothing that quickly falls apart and ends up in landfills, per Earth.org.

If you're in the market for a lithium battery, shop somewhere more reputable to ensure your device's safety features are up to par. Regardless of where you buy your battery, though, never leave it charging unattended.

Though low-quality lithium batteries come with their issues, researchers from around the world are working to make the high-quality ones safer and more sustainable, since energy storage is key to using clean energy sources. In Korea, for instance, a team of scientists remodeled a lithium battery to extend its lifespan and increase its efficiency.

Commenters were sympathetic to Mendoza's situation, offering helpful advice. One shared: "The soot that is left behind from that is FULL of Heavy metals. Please wear gloves and a charcoal filtered mask while you're in there. 20 year Firefighter here."

"I'm so sorry!" another user exclaimed. "As a previous insurance adjuster, I can't tell you how many of these I saw."

