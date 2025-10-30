Shopper sparks outrage with photo of alarming discovery at local thrift store: 'This is what happens when you sell out'

Many brands getting their start today are doing so with green products that are better for the planet than existing alternatives. However, some of those brands are exaggerating their climate claims — and even the ones that start strong can waver in their commitment. One thrift store shopper was disappointed to find plastic junk from a company whose ads say "death to plastic."

What's happening?

"'Death to Plastic' company sells so much plastic junk that it's already ending up at thrift stores," complained the original poster in a post on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. They showed a photo of their depressing thrift store find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows at least half a dozen boxes containing Liquid Death-branded plastic pool floats. The pictures on the boxes show people in swimwear toasting with cans of Liquid Death.

This water brand's entire claim to fame is that it packages its water in aluminum tallboy cans instead of plastic bottles, ensuring that they can be recycled and won't have a negative impact on the environment. It has taken a strong antiplastic stance — or at least that was the story of the company's origin. But if it is selling plastic merchandise, then either it has wavered from its mission or it was never especially committed in the first place.

"This is what happens when you sell out," said one disapproving commenter.

Why is this instance of greenwashing important?

Greenwashing, a practice in which companies present an exaggerated image of their pro-climate activities to attract business from eco-conscious consumers, is harmful to individuals and the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Many people are willing to pay a premium for green products, so lying about the qualifications of any given company or product costs buyers money and deprives them of the ability to make informed choices. Meanwhile, the actual practices of the companies are harmful to the environment.

In this case, if consumers support Liquid Death, that effort may not be wasted — at least for now. But the further the company strays from its mission, the less effective it is as an eco-friendly purchase.

Is Liquid Death doing anything about this?

Liquid Death's overall mission — to provide an alternative to traditional bottled water — is a worthy one. Bottled water is not just bad for the environment; it's extremely unhealthy because of the enormous quantity of microplastics it contains. Liquid Death has an entire web page devoted to describing the ways that its product is superior to bottled water.

It also notes that a portion of its profits goes to organizations addressing plastic pollution. However, it is also contributing to plastic pollution with its merchandise.

What can I do to avoid plastic waste?

In this case, instead of buying water packaged in aluminum cans, the winning play might be to buy a reusable water bottle. In general, there are many plastic-free alternatives to plastic products in our everyday lives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.