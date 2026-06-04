Light-up racket set sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls recalled after batteries linked to burns and death

Consumers are being told to stop using the set immediately.

A light-up toy sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls is being recalled over a hazard no parent wants to discover after bringing it home. The recall notice warns that the button cell batteries used in the product are dangerous.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled product is the Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Set, model MT2287.

The set includes two black rackets, a ball, and a shuttlecock. The racket handle has "MT2287" and "100125" printed on it in white.

The product was sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $10.

Consumers are being told to stop using the set immediately and keep the shuttlecock away from children.

"The racket sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw on the racket used to secure the battery compartment does not remain attached when opened, and the button cell batteries in the shuttlecock can be easily accessed by children," the hazard notice says. "If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death."

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No incidents had been reported at the time of the recall, but buyers are being offered a full refund.

Buyers should keep the shuttlecock away from children and contact Missry Associates for a full refund. The company also says consumers should discard the racket set and shuttlecock, then email a photo of the discarded set to toys@misco.us.

A similar recall was recently issued for the same reason for Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls sold on Amazon. An e-bike was also recalled due to battery safety concerns.

Not only do recalls like this lead to significant waste, but batteries also pose an increased risk of harm even after disposal, as they can catch fire and contain hazardous materials.

Button cell batteries should be disposed of or recycled in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures, rather than thrown away with ordinary household trash.

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