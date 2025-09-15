Boston suburb proves critics wrong after controversial construction law boosts housing: 'That clearly wasn't the case'

"This is what you can do at the local level."

The first proving ground for American liberty is making headlines for another kind of revolution.

When officials in Lexington, Massachusetts, banned gas hookups in new construction last year, critics decried the move as a hindrance to development. But data from the historic town is countering the naysayers, according to Canary Media.

It's evidence that local efforts can make a planet-friendly difference as we shift to sustainable technology, despite federal policy changes that are ending many tax incentives for cleaner energy upgrades early.

"This is what you can do at the local level," Lisa Cunningham, cofounder of ZeroCarbonMA, said in Canary Media's report.

Over the last two years, Lexington's officials permitted 1,100 new housing units, 160 of that were categorized as affordable. It's an important point for the town of 34,000, as opponents feared the ban would impact affordable housing development, the story continued.

Lexington's actions align with statewide environmental goals, including reaching net zero by 2050. That means the state's planet-warming fumes production would be low enough to be absorbed naturally or by other means, leaving none in the atmosphere, according to the United Nations' definition of the milestone.

Lexington is part of a state pilot program that allowed 10 communities to pass rules that foster the transition away from fossil fuels in new construction. Gas is a big one, as it heats 50% of Massachusetts homes, Canary Media reported.

Gas stove safety has been a debated point, with publications from Harvard, Yale, and Consumer Reports noting that dangerous fumes are released from appliances, causing childhood asthma and other health risks. Faulty installations and leaks make the indoor pollution worse.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

CR noted that vent hoods are crucial to limiting vapor exposure. For its part, the American Gas Association, in a statement, downplayed the health risks from fumes emitted from cooking with gas, citing "no documented risks" to respiratory health.

Induction cooktops are a cleaner, money-saving hack with no noxious vapors. They leverage the power of electromagnetic currents to heat the pot or pan directly. The cooking surface doesn't get very hot and cools quickly. Cookware must be magnetic to work. The results in the kitchen are amazing, as induction can boil water up to 40% faster, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

While many incentives for clean-energy upgrades are ending early, up to $840 in rebates for induction cooktops and stoves is still available. Fast action can help you reap all the savings. Plug-in induction burners start around $50 and are a perfect kitchen addition for renters or anyone looking for an inexpensive upgrade.

Canary Media reported that policies similar to Lexington's have been implemented elsewhere in the country, with hurdles along the way, including in California and New York. A 2022 study from Colorado-based RMI found that "all-electric, single-family new construction is more economical to build and operate than a home with gas appliances and has lower lifetime emissions."

Evidence from Lexington aligned with the findings, dousing fears that the clean policy would impact development.

"That clearly wasn't the case," town official Mark Sandeen said in Canary Media's story.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.