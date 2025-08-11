National Association of Home Builders seeks federal intervention to block state's looming gas appliance ban — here's what's happening

"We stand ready to assist your office in defending the rule of law."

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) submitted a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi to delay or prevent the impending ban on dirty fuel appliances that is set to start in 2026, NAHB announced.

What's happening?

In 2023, New York lawmakers enacted a new proposal, the All-Electric Buildings Law, that would ban gas stoves from being used in new buildings statewide. The ban affects new buildings that are seven stories or less starting on January 1, 2026, and all new buildings on January 1, 2029.

On July 23, 2025, the federal court for the Northern District of New York upheld this ban, making it "the first statewide law that restricts natural gas use in new buildings."

However, the joint letter from the NAHB and NYSBA has asked the federal government to "investigate and pursue legal action to delay, postpone, or preempt New York State's impending statewide ban on fossil fuel appliances and infrastructure in new buildings," as the letter read.

"The gas ban violates core constitutional principles of interstate commerce by attempting to dictate national energy usage through state-level restrictions," the cosigners wrote.

NAHB noted the pending federal lawsuit, Mulhern Gas Co. vs Rodriguez et al, that challenges the constitutionality of the gas ban as a reason to halt the impending deadline for the New York state ban.

"We stand ready to assist your office in defending the rule of law and ensuring that states like New York do not impose coercive environmental mandates on the nation as a whole," the writers concluded in the letter.

Why is this letter important?

"I'm excited that we are finally tackling, statewide, our largest source of fossil-fuel emissions," NY state assemblymember Emily Gallagher said.

According to a 2024 report from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, buildings account for 31% of the entire state's pollution, more than any other sector, including transportation and electricity. As the Environmental Protection Agency notes, natural gas from heating and cooking releases harmful gases, including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. Gas stoves increase the risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

The harmful pollution from gas stoves also causes the most damage to communities of color and low-income groups, according to the EPA.

"Numerous studies … show that both air pollution and climate change disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color," said the director of policy and legislative affairs at WE ACT, Lonnie Portis. She added that the gas ban ​"is a significant step forward for environmental and climate justice."

If the federal government does respond to the NAHB letter halting or ending the New York state mandate, then gas stoves can continue to be used in new buildings, exposing harmful pollutants to residents and children and impacting air quality.

What's being done about gas stoves?

While the federal government hasn't responded to the letter from the NAHB and the NYSBA, you can still help counteract the harmful effects of gas stoves by switching to an electric or induction stove.

Induction stoves use a magnetic field to heat instead of natural gas, so an induction stove helps eliminate the need for gas and the pollution that comes with it. According to the U.S Department of Energy, induction stoves also cook 20-40% faster than gas stoves, which can save you time and money on energy costs.

"Induction is so much safer and so much cleaner than gas," said popular online chef, Erica Wides.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction stove in tax credits. Even if you can't install a new induction stove due to financial constraints or because you rent, plug-in induction stoves are available at relatively cheap prices.

While the future of the All-Electric Buildings Law in New York is uncertain, the passage of the act was a success in the eyes of the Northeast region director at Food & Water Watch, Alex Beauchamp.

"When New Yorkers come together … we can win even in the face of opponents with an almost-limitless budget," Beauchamp said. ​"That is how we won this bill. It's also how we are going to continue the fight to get fossil fuels out of all the existing buildings in the state."

