Residents fight back against controversial change benefitting developers: 'Losing its character'

Residents in Lexington County, South Carolina, have expressed concerns to the council about its proposal to increase the amount of land developers can clear.

As The Post and Courier reported, the county is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and community members fear that additional housing projects will strain roads and infrastructure beyond their capacity.

The new ordinance would allow developers to clear up to 75 acres at once, provided they are approved by the County Council and the county's stormwater board.

Developers that clear over 25 acres for either residential or commercial projects "would have to agree to any five items from a list of 14 'best practices' outlined in the ordinance," the Courier explained. These include eco-friendly actions such as providing more space around bodies of water and ensuring developments don't cause erosion.

Builders will also have to post their contact information on the development signage. The county will order developers who violate the new guidelines to stop work immediately.

The Courier stated that the current development rules were established in 2021 to "address water quality concerns." County officials have considered reinstating the old guidelines in response to developers' complaints that the updated regulations pose unnecessary challenges.

Many county residents attended a public hearing in mid-November to fight the new ordinance and explain why it would do more harm than good to the community. They cited concerns about increased traffic, schools exceeding teacher capacity, wild animals like deer losing vital habitat, and the loss of the close-knit community atmosphere — all of which have already occurred due to rapid growth in the area.

In Benton County, Arkansas, and Fort Worth, Texas, residents have also complained about new housing developments that are disrupting wildlife and creating unnecessary car dependency.

Builders in Lexington County argued that the development restrictions were delaying construction and driving up home prices.

The council did not vote on the proposed ordinance, sending it to the Planning Commission for further recommendations. It's currently under review by the county's Stormwater Advisory Board. For final approval, the proposal will need two more votes from the County Council.

"I think that if (the new ordinance) is passed, it's a step in the correct direction for responsibly growing communities and helping to supply the ever-increasing demand for houses in Lexington County," Mark Langford, director of land acquisition at Mungo Homes' director of land acquisition, said at the hearing, per The Post and Courier.

"You're not elected by developers or builders," Lexington resident Louise Geddings said to the council. "You're elected by the citizens. Lexington is losing its character, its Southern charm."

