Levi's forms game-changing partnership that could transform apparel industry: 'A sure sign of progress'

While Levi Strauss is known for making blue jeans, a recent partnership proves the company's commitment to going green.

According to Trellis, Levi's is teaming up with Schneider Electric to help integrate renewable energy options into Indian garment suppliers' manufacturing processes.

The team-up revolves around an initiative called the LS&Co. Energy Accelerator Program. LEAP aims to eliminate dirty fuel usage in the clothing factories. The plan is to work with 70 Indian suppliers over three years to broker power purchase agreements or install clean energy sources at facilities.

Of these clean energy integrations, Trellis mentions solar power as one option.

"Fashion brands helping their suppliers overcome barriers to access high-quality, additional renewable energy through mechanisms like onsite solar and PPAs is a sure sign of progress in turning climate targets into tangible action," said Ruth MacGilp, fashion campaign manager of Actions Speak Louder, as reported by Trellis.

MacGilp added that financial investment is necessary to truly revolutionize these suppliers' environmental impact. But the move by Levi's can have a larger ripple effect.

Since the suppliers serve multiple brands beyond Levi Strauss, the changes could create a reduction in dirty fuel usage across clothing companies.

Supporting the eco-friendly actions of large companies is a great way to utilize your purchasing power. Some great environmental initiatives include REI's team-up to build a solar farm. L'Oreal has also aimed to accelerate sustainability in the beauty industry.

Reducing the usage of dirty fuels, like coal or gas, is paramount to protecting the planet. While major businesses play a huge part in burning these toxic fuels, even small, everyday actions can impact the environment positively.

Some eco-friendly moves you can make include switching to an EV and modernizing your home. The former doesn't release noxious tailpipe exhaust, and the latter can be as small as using LED lightbulbs.

On the major implications of LEAP, the vice president of global cleantech and renewables at Schneider Electric, John Powers, said, "Levi's is building confidence in what's possible and creating a practical, partnership-driven model that others across the fashion sector, and beyond, can replicate to accelerate decarbonization," as quoted by Trellis.

