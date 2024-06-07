Multinational beauty company teams up with major drugstore chain in historic sustainability partnership: 'It's the right thing to do'

Beauty just got a whole lot greener in the Philippines.

L'Oreal, the world's leading beauty company, and Watsons, Asia's top health and beauty retailer, have teamed up to launch the first-ever Green Joint Business Plan, according to BusinessWorld.

This bold initiative aims to accelerate sustainability in the beauty and wellness industries while empowering Filipinos to make more environmentally friendly choices.

So, what exactly does this groundbreaking partnership entail?

For starters, it will be easier than ever for eco-conscious consumers to support their favorite brands and cut down on plastic waste. Garnier, one of L'Oreal's most popular brands, is touting the Recycle for Rewards program. Starting in June, shoppers can bring their empty beauty product bottles to select Watsons stores in Metro Manila and score discounts on their purchases.

But the benefits go beyond just saving money and reducing waste. This collaboration is creating real opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods, too.

L'Oreal's Digital Beauty Academy will provide valuable training in beauty, wellness, and social commerce to help vulnerable communities build skills and financial independence, and Watsons will back the endeavor. In exchange, L'Oreal will throw its support behind Watsons' "Alagang Pangkalusugan" medical and wellness outreach program.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By making small changes to our beauty routines, each of us can help build a more sustainable future. With L'Oreal products bearing the Watsons Sustainable Choices seal, it'll be easy to identify items that are packaged using recycled or bio-based materials. Even the displays and marketing materials in stores are getting an eco-upgrade.

"This first green joint business plan in the Philippines is a historic milestone in the longstanding partnership between L'Oreal and Watsons in the Philippines," said Yannick Raynaud, L'Oreal's country managing director, according to BusinessWorld.

"Beyond our responsible business practices, I'm very proud that we are coming together to be catalysts for change by acting with urgency and helping solve the pressing environmental and social issues in the Philippines. It's the right thing to do," Raynaud added.

Danilo Chiong, managing director of Watsons in the Philippines, agreed, saying, "At Watsons we have updated our brand promise from 'Look Good, Feel Great' to 'Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great' to signify our strong commitment to do more sustainable practices."

Here's hoping more companies follow this lead.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.