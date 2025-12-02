Shopper calls out thrift store for infuriating sighting on shelves: 'It's just sad'

A flummoxed shopper posted a photo on the r/legos subreddit of a bag of Legos listed at a thrift store for the unbelievable price of $400.

The original poster could not believe the exorbitant price the store was trying to charge.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thrift store find, [too] rich for my blood. Don't like the fact thrift stores are pricing to current trends."

Legos have enjoyed an impressively profitable resurgence in popularity. The company struggled to stay relevant at the turn of the century and, according to CEO Magazine, responded by making their products "flashier and more electronic. Action figures, fashion lines and jewellery were launched, and the sets of bricks had new-fangled components, motors, lights and sound effects."

A new CEO, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, went back to basics by reducing the styles of pieces produced, finding out what kids really wanted, and thinking outside the box by appealing to a group known as AFOLs — adult fans of Legos. Because of this, CEO Magazine reports, "In 2021, a group of international business researchers found that investing in LEGO was more lucrative than gold, stocks, art, or wine."

The brand's popularity may explain why the secondhand price was so high, but this kind of price-gouging can discourage shoppers from visiting thrift stores, which can have all kinds of quality buys, rare items, and hidden treasures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Thrifting well can save people money on all sorts of items, from clothing to household goods to toys for children, giving all of this stuff a second life and keeping it out of landfills.

That's why seeing Legos priced so high struck a chord with so many commenters, too.

One commenter said: "Doesn't even seem like there's good sets or anything of worth in those bins to justify the price, it's just bulk random pieces."

Another person commiserated, writing: "I occasionally run through thrifts only ever see $50 bags like this. I don't have the need or patience for that. I also don't really mind the flippers getting screwed, it's just sad that nobody gets a deal anymore."

"Nah easy pass comrade," another joked.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.