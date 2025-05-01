Lego launches futuristic new factory that could reshape how toys are made: 'Reflects our commitment to ... growth and innovation'

The company said remaining renewable energy needs will be met through power purchase agreements.

Lego is building more than colorful bricks — it's building a greener future. The company recently opened a new factory in Southern Vietnam, calling it its "most environmentally sustainable factory to date."

Located in Binh Duong Province, the $1.3 billion factory features 12,400 rooftop solar panels to help power its operations. The facility plans to operate entirely on clean energy by early 2026.

Many factory buildings — including the administrative building and play pavilion — are LEED Platinum certified, meaning they meet the highest standards for environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and resource conservation defined by the U.S. Green Building Council. The molding, packing, and warehouse buildings are certified LEED Gold.

To undo some of the environmental harm done during construction, Lego planted 50,000 trees in the local area — double the number removed during construction. The facility is also the company's first to exclusively use paper-based packaging for Lego bricks, replacing the single-use plastic bags.

This factory is Lego's sixth global facility and its second in Asia. By opening facilities around the world, Lego aims to bring production closer to key markets, improving supply chain efficiency and helping reduce carbon pollution associated with long-distance shipping.

"This state-of-the-art site reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, bringing more Lego play experiences to children and our fans in the Asia-Pacific region through increased manufacturing capacity," Lego Group CEO Niels B Christiansen said in a press release.

But the work isn't done. Lego plans to build an energy center on adjacent land to house battery storage for its solar operations. The company said remaining renewable energy needs will be met through power purchase agreements.

"The use of battery storage solutions and power purchase agreements to increase renewable energy is not just a first for the Lego Group but among the first for any company in Vietnam," Lego Group COO Carsten Rasmussen said in a press release.

"I am thankful for the collaboration we have had with our partners in establishing frameworks and policies that can serve other companies looking to increase their own use of renewable energy," he continued.

This new facility is just one portion of Lego's broader climate action plan. In recent years, the company has been working to significantly reduce planet-warming pollution across operations.

In 2024, Lego announced that by 2026, half of the plastic used in its iconic bricks will come from renewable or recycled sources — even though the price of such material cuts into the company's profit margins.

In August, the company announced a plan to reduce its planet-warming pollution by 37% by 2032, with a long-term goal of achieving "net zero" by 2050. In achieving net zero, Lego would eliminate the same amount of pollution from the air as it contributes.

