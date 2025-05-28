Thrift shopper dumbfounded by absurd price tag on toy set at Goodwill: 'I sure hope there was a typo in there somewhere'

A shopper took to Reddit to expose the "absurd" price tag on a common children's toy at their local Goodwill.

Posting on r/ThriftGrift, they shared images of a box of Lego blocks at a store in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The box looked only half full but carried a jaw-dropping price tag of $399.49.

Several commenters shared their frustration about the unbelievable price, while others shared similar experiences they'd had at secondhand stores.

"I sure hope there was a typo in there somewhere," wrote one commenter in disbelief.

"$400, not even half full, and only specialty blocks. Good luck selling that!" another added.

While not widespread, there have been repeated instances of people reporting unreasonably high prices on secondhand items. One Reddit thread focused on overpriced items at Goodwill, with a commenter complaining of used shoes going for $30. These cases may highlight instances of corporate greed bleeding into the thrifting industry.

Shopping at thrift stores is still a great way to find bargains and save money on everyday items, from clothes and shoes to kitchen goods and appliances. Additionally, some people are lucky enough to uncover high-end treasures and vintage pieces that they wouldn't find elsewhere.

CouponFollow found that the average thrifter saved $1,700 over the course of a year by buying goods secondhand. Many Americans turn to thrifting to help cut household costs.

Thrifting is also good for the environment because it extends the lives of items and keeps them out of landfills. This reduces waste and demand for new products, which helps conserve resources.

